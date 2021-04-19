National Grid Partners Raises $ 150 Million to Invest in Energy and Technology Crossover





National Grid Partners, the venture capital arm of a leading utility provider in the northeastern United States, has raised $ 150 million in new capital to invest in start-ups at the crossroads of energy and information technology.

Financing will take place years after the Los Gatos, California-based investment sector raised $ 250 million to disrupt the energy business. Of that amount, National Grid Partners has invested more than $ 227 million in 29 startups in about 30 months.

Today, the industry’s first Silicon Valley-based corporate venture and innovation group will invest more money in the causes of the energy transition as overall investment activity expands. Just last week, Energy Transition Partners raised $ 75 million to invest in the transition of the US energy industry to renewable energy.

In a statement, National Grid Chief Technology Officer and President of National Grid Partners, Lisa Lambert, said the new funding was a vote of trust from senior National Grid executives.

She said she will begin sponsorship of the United Nations COP26 Climate Conference this week on the Earthweek National Grid. COP26 is the largest gathering of global environmental policy and industry leaders since the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Addressing energy challenges

The NGP will host the first annual summit of the Next Grid Alliance this fall as part of its COP26 activities in the United Kingdom. This consortium of more than 60 global utilities provides a platform for senior executives to share industry best practices and solve some of the biggest challenges facing the energy sector.

When asked how to measure investment success, Lambert replied by email.

She said we value both strategic and financial success. Almost 78% of our portfolio companies are strategic. That is, proof-of-concept, pilot, or deployment at the National Grids Business Unit. These are technologies that help keep your network secure and reliable, increase the efficiency and cost effectiveness of National Grid, and help you get cleaner energy on your grid.

She also saw a significant increase in valuation across the portfolio on the financial side. At the exits of Pixeom and Aporeto, each company has an internal rate of return of over 150%. And more exits are expected this year. Currently, our top eight portfolio companies are expected to generate a minimum total revenue of nearly $ 500 million over the next 1-3 years. Given the life cycle of a venture capital fund, it usually takes 10 years to return the fund. Over the next three years, the first $ 250 million could have doubled.

Lambert also announced today that NGP has invested $ 7.5 million in two Silicon Valley companies that help corporate customers protect their physical and cyber infrastructure. these are:

Based in Mountain View, California, Pathr reveals human behavior and interactions in physical spaces such as office buildings and factories. The Pathrs Spatial Intelligence platform uses your existing hardware infrastructure to generate anonymous location data in real time. A better understanding of travel patterns can help Pathr customers increase revenue, optimize operations, improve energy efficiency and enhance the physical security of their facilities. AccuKnox is a cloud security innovator headquartered in Menlo Park, California. Founded in partnership with Stanford Laboratories, AccuKnox provides a zero trust runtime Kubernetes platform for comprehensive security, compliance and governance in public and private clouds. KubeArmor technology is built on creative innovations in container security, unsupervised learning, and data sources.

According to Lambert, these companies will help National Grid serve its customers more safely and reliably.

Image credit: NGP

While more than 70% of NGP portfolio companies are strategically involved with National Grid such as LineVision, which joined the portfolio this month, seed stage startups such as AccuKnox and Pathr have NGP invested in all stages of the innovation ecosystem. Lambert said it reflects plans to do so.

This step-agnostic approach includes San Francisco’s NGP Incubation Office and Innovation Team, which can transform ideas into prototypes for deployment to the National Grids business unit or spin out as an independent company.

NGP has led more than 60% of startup investment rounds at the exit of two mergers and acquisitions. Lambert spent 19 years at Intel Capital investing in a variety of software and other types of technology companies. She is a leader in corporate investment in diversity and was directly involved in the creation of the $ 125 million diversity fund at Intel.

Lambert was asked how far the company is going in terms of disrupting the energy industry.

If I characterize it in the baseball metaphor, the energy sector is in the early innings. Focus on 3D digitization, decentralization and decarbonization. The industry has just begun its digital journey. Companies still relied on manual processes and paper records, but they were even more automated. Today, many of our assets are equipped with sensors, and we are learning how to use that data to better serve our customers.

Decentralization has taken the industry as a whole further, with many established renewable energy start-ups and public companies. However, there are still challenges in how to load these off-the-grid resources into traditional baseloads with less than a second of response. If you lose power, you need to be able to instantly turn on alternative power from renewable energy sources, but the industry generally hasn’t done that yet.

Decarbonization, or commonly referred to as Net Zero, is the most difficult and will take some time to reach our industry goals. NGP is convening a new industry group called the NextGrid Alliance. This group includes 65 utilities and count senior management. Establishing a working group to address the challenges facing the industry, the move to Net Zero was one of the top three issues pointed out by NGA members. We anticipate that the move to clean energy will be led by those who do the best off-the-grid power to ensure reliability and provide consumers with the most options.

