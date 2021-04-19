NASA’s Mars helicopter Ingenuity has successfully completed its historic first flight





The first powered, controlled flight on another planet took place at 3:34 EST.

It took some time to see how the helicopter went on its attempt, unlike when the helicopter’s fellow traveler, Persavia Lanslover, landed on Mars on February 18.

The helicopter team conducted mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, early Monday morning, receiving and analyzing the first data from Ingenuity’s flight trials.

Originally scheduled for April 11, the plan was changed after a command sequence issue was discovered when the helicopter passed through a pre-flight check system in software. The helicopter team received the data on April 16 and after adjusting the command sequence, showed that the helicopter had successfully completed the high speed spin test.

Chopper flew autonomously through the thin atmosphere of Mars without the help of teams on Earth.

MiMi Aung, JPL’s Ingenuity Project Manager, said: “We’ve been talking about the Wright brothers’ moments on another planet for a long time, and now we’re here.”

In addition to the data, the images also helped the team confirm that the flight was successful.

A low resolution black and white image from the helicopter navigation camera was first displayed.

Perseverance Rover has already returned some images taken with a helicopter.

Rover keeps sending back more images and videos from some of its cameras. Posts shared on NASA Perseverance Rover’s Twitter account provide a great preview of upcoming appointments.

“Ingenuity is the latest in the long and renowned tradition of the NASA project to achieve space exploration goals that were once thought impossible,” NASA’s deputy administrator Steve Yurchik said in a statement. Stated. “The X-15 was the Space Shuttle Pathfinder. The Mars Pathfinder and its Sojana Rover did the same with the 3rd generation Mars Rover. I don’t know exactly where Ingenuity will lead us. But today’s results show the sky, at least on Mars-maybe not a limit. “

First flight

The tech demonstration, Ingenuity, flew on Monday for a total of about 40 seconds. The 4-pound helicopter rotated two 4-foot blades, climbed 10 feet (3 meters) in the air, hovered, photographed, and landed on Mars.

Ingenuity may fly up to four more times in the coming weeks.

“Mars is hard not only when it lands, but also when it takes off from Mars and tries to fly around,” Aung said. “Gravity is significantly reduced, but the pressure on the surface of the atmosphere is less than 1%. Combined, you have a vehicle that requires all inputs to be correct.”

The Perseverance Rover helps the helicopter and its mission team on Earth communicate with each other. It received flight instructions from JPL and sent those plans to the helicopter. Patience is parked overlooked 215 feet (65 meters) from the helicopter, so you can safely monitor your flight and capture images and videos.

While the helicopter was hovering, it captured images 30 times per second and sent them to the navigation computer. This kept the Ingenuity level and placed it in the middle of a 33 x 33 ft (10 x 10 m) airfield.

Ingenuity captured images using a second high-resolution camera pointing to the horizon while the helicopter was in the air.

When the helicopter landed on Mars, it sent data back to Earth via the rover.

Tim Canham, JPL’s Ingenuity Operations Leader, said the first black-and-white image from the helicopter’s navigation camera is important because it “helps identify where the helicopter landed.”

“The main purpose of this project is to obtain detailed engineering data that can confirm the performance of the vehicle and use that data in future projects to make larger and better helicopters.” Canham said.

The airfield has been given a new name appropriate for this historic event.

“117 years after the Wright brothers made their first flight on our planet, NASA’s ingenuity helicopter succeeded in accomplishing this amazing feat in another world,” said NASA’s Deputy Science Mission. Administrator Thomas Zulbuchen said in a statement.

“These two iconic moments in aviation history may be separated by time and 173 million miles of space, but are now forever connected. Dayton’s two innovative bicycles As a tribute to the manufacturer, it will be the first of many other airfields in the world. Recognized for its ingenuity and innovation that continues to drive exploration, it has become known as the Light Brothers Field. “

Future flights

“The Mars helicopter project has moved from a’blue sky’feasibility study to a viable engineering concept, achieving its first flight to another world in just over six years,” JPL director Michael Watkins said in a statement. It is stated in.

After the first flight, Ingenuity gets a “rest day” to charge using solar panels. The team will use the data returned from the helicopter this week to plan the next flight scheduled by April 22nd.

“We’ve been thinking about the Wright brothers spending moments on Mars for a long time, and it’s here,” Aung said. “We take some time to celebrate our success and then take clues from Orville and Wilbur about what to do next. History shows that they are back at work-they are new aircraft. To learn as much as possible about-and we will. “

The rhythm between flights becomes shorter and shorter. Ingenuity can fly 4 days after the first flight, 3 days after the second flight, and so on. In the latter flight, helicopters could be seen climbing to a height of 16 feet (5 meters) and moving laterally up to around 50 feet (15 meters).

“I’ll enjoy it when I get to the 4th and 5th flights,” Aung said. “We really want to push the boundaries. Testing rotorcraft on Mars isn’t every day, so we want to be very adventurous.”

