Will this iPad-only function be installed on Mac and iPhone?





OnePlus has touted the concept of high refresh rate displays on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and since then, premium smartphones have been equipped with displays with refresh rates above 60Hz. However, Apple made its debut in the iPad Pro lineup in 2018 and has gained the support of consumers as well as fans. However, ProMotion has been in demand for iPhone and Mac for some time, and Apple hasn’t yet supported it.Read Also-iMacnext-gen may be available in multiple colors at the Apple Spring Loaded event tomorrow

Last year, the iPhone 12 series was planned to have a 120Hz refresh rate display, but shortly before its launch, tipsters and analysts said Apple would endorse the high refresh display in favor of 5G support for the 2020 iPhone. I confirmed that. Since then, Apple has been said to be able to introduce 120Hz ProMotion display technology to the 2021 iPhone model. There is no official hint from Apple about the same.Read Also-British Men Order Apple, Fruits Online, Get Brand New iPhone SE 2020 Instead

Apple ProMotion: Which device is it currently on?

The term ProMotion is used by Apple to refer to variable refresh rate technology for some devices. The idea behind variable refresh rate technology is to allow the device to skillfully render as many frames as the content supports so that you get a smooth viewing experience without sacrificing battery power. Therefore, if you are watching a 60 fps video on YouTube, the display will remain at 60 Hz. When playing a 120 fps game, the display goes up to 120 Hz.Read also-iPhone 13 mini leaks prior to launch in September 2021: 5 features available

There is a benefit to the battery sector by bringing in fluctuations in refresh rates. Devices with variable refresh rates can save more power compared to traditional high refresh rate displays.

Apples Pro Motion is currently limited to the iPad Pro lineup only. The 2018 iPad Pro debuted ProMotion technology in the iPad series, which was later taken over by the 2020 iPad Pro. Other iPad models, including the 2020 iPad Air, only support refresh rates up to 60Hz.

Which future Apple products will get ProMotion?

Based on rumors and leaks, only next-generation iPhone models will get 120Hz Promotions. Among the entire iPhone13 series / 2021 iPhone series, the Pro model supports a 120Hz variable refresh rate display.

I’m not sure about the existence of ProMotions on the Mac. Apple has been sticking to the standard 60Hz display on the MacBook and iMac for some time. However, the Spring Reloaded event may offer a new Mac with a 120Hz display (this is just a guess). The rumored 2021 iPad Pro is also expected to continue with 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

