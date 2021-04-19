Google and Facebook are new threats and Canada needs new weapons to fight back





In public policy terminology, it is called “the general who fights the last war.” This is the default tactic destined to use the same strategies and weapons that won previous battles in a whole new setting with new enemies, even if fully understandable.

When Canada joins other democracy in responding to Google and Facebook’s predatory monopoly practices, it’s probably all the greatest risk: the past to solve an unprecedented threat to local news across Canada. Use proven true policy instruments.

This “general,” especially Heritage Minister Stephen Gilbo, says that the crisis is clearly different from the threats faced by the news media and the millions of Canadians who depend on it. It is important to note that you understand. In his public statement, he states that he cannot summon cavalry to fight high-tech wars, especially if there are nuclear weapons on the other side.

But not everyone sees it that way. Some people want to see new problems through old lenses.

Over the past half century, in particular, successive Canadian governments have effectively responded to threats to Canada’s cultural sector, including news media, with a special fund and an innovative and comprehensive policy on Canadian content and production requirements.

Purists sometimes suffer from these policies, but in the face of constant attacks from the world’s dominant cultural superpowers across national borders to foster and maintain a vibrant cultural sector. It was useful. In fact, our geography (a relatively small population sparsely distributed along the border with the United States) has a wide cultural affinity with Americans and the tremendous economic impact of the American cultural industry. All combine to make Canadian culture a unique vulnerability.

The success of Canada’s response to this challenge lies around us. It’s a more confident and globally successful cultural sector than everyone dreamed of 50 years ago.

And it still makes a lot of sense, especially for this kind of public support for small news media in rural and remote areas. For example, the Canada Periodical Fund’s Aid to Publishers (ATP) component is a great example of a relatively small but highly effective fund for small news media. It has been around for decades and supports important voices. It makes a lot of sense to maintain and extend it.

But the challenges Canada faces from Google and Facebook aren’t just the latest battles in the ongoing “Cancon” (industry claims “Canada content”) war. And that’s not about protecting Canada from the cultural onslaught of the United States. It is to protect democracy itself. It is the local news that is the lifeline of democracy that is being attacked by the practices of the web giants.

In fact, the News Media Alliance, which represents nearly 2,000 news media organizations in the United States, clearly defines the issue. “The market determines and imposes unfair conditions that benefit the platforms, and they earn most of their digital advertising revenue. These platforms use their capabilities and algorithms to make news content. It acts as the de facto regulator of the news publishing industry, determining how, when, and targeting readers to reach, and collecting and controlling user data and digital advertising. “

Actual news reporting costs real money. And in democracy around the world, regardless of the media, journalism is funded by advertising, paid subscriptions, or a combination of the two. Google and Facebook broke the model.

In the United States, a quarter of all newspapers have gone out of business in the last decade and a half, resulting in a vast “new desert” throughout the country. In Canada, more than 300 newspapers have been closed since 2008, according to a local news research project, during a similar period.

Economists have the jargon of what Google and Facebook have come up with: market failure. It also cannot be modified with government funding or other Cancon tools. One-off deals and care packages from Google and Facebook also don’t do the trick — though it didn’t stop them trying. Both approaches only provide a temporary superficial fix, but the web giants further strengthen their hangings and the local news is even more atrophied. In fact, market failure can only be reversed if the state ceases monopoly practices and restores market fairness.

That’s what the Australian Government is doing, forcing web giants to collectively negotiate with all news media in the country as a group. The country brings together publishers of daily, regional, community and ethnic culture news publications, which account for more than 90% of Canada’s news media readers, urging the Canadian Parliament to adopt the Australian solution. This is an important recommendation for the report “Digital Stadium Leveling” released last fall.

And we’re not alone. The CBC and national private television and radio stations also participated in our call to adopt the Australian model. There are organizations from Canada’s National National Media Council to UNIFOR, a union that represents the majority of Canadian broadcast friends and journalists in the Canadian newsroom.

News organizations around the world, such as the US News Media Alliance and major European news media associations, are calling on governments to do the same. These associations explicitly require the government to implement an Australian solution.

They are all aware of what we are doing. This is more important than the survival of the economic sector. With disinformation, polarization and political extremism prospering in democracy around the world, as local news media disappear as a result of market failures caused by Google and Facebook, it’s a coincidence. Not.

When the stakes are so high, it’s time to pull out a big gun.

John Hinds is President and CEO of News Media Canada.

