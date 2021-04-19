2021 Climate Change, Advocacy, Business, Technology





In 2015, the Paris Agreement was adopted by 196 Parties at the 21st Conference of the Parties (or COP21) on 12 December 2015 and entered into force on 4 November 2016. It has risen to temperatures well below pre-industrial levels of 2 ° C and continues to strive to limit temperature rises to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels. We recognize that this will significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change. “

Science is clear and global warming needs to be limited to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in order to minimize damage and irreversible climate turning points.

The index roadmap needs to focus on halving global emissions by 2030 towards net zero by 2050 at the latest to have the potential to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. It states that there is. And the first half is very important. If the world continues to emit greenhouse gases at current levels, the 1.5 degree global carbon balance will disappear within seven years.

But hope is not lost. When faced with a problem, we have to find a solution.

Technology for climate change countermeasures

At Ericsson, our climate goals are in line with our 1.5 degree ambitions and we are working with industry to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. But that’s not all. It can also be part of a solution through partnerships and solutions. By 2030, our technologies, including AI, 5G and cloud computing, will reduce global greenhouse gas emissions in other sectors by 15% in multiple sectors.

As a result, we are working with the energy, transportation and industrial sectors around the world to begin applying 5G and digitization as a solution to combat climate change and global heating.

Is it possible to halve emissions by 2030?

In 2020, Ericsson significantly reduced emissions. Since 2012, we have reduced emissions from fleet vehicles, facilities, products outbound transportation, and business trips by 71%. Since 2016, we have achieved a 57% reduction in line with our science-based target baseline. The 50% reduction required in the next few years has more than halved in four years.

However, this is not enough. You need to continue and target your entire value chain. We work with our suppliers to help them set climate goals tailored to 1.5. We are also working on product design and materials to reduce supply chain emissions. Above all, our priority is to address our products and their impact. Here is a groundbreaking holistic approach called “breaking the energy curve”. This report shows how service providers can deploy 5G on a large scale while reducing network energy consumption.

Ericsson has approved the standard ITUL.1470, a GHG in the ICT sector compatible with the UNFCCC Paris Agreement, which outlines how ICT companies set science to further support the industry and as part of the ITU’s efforts. Contributed to the “trajectory of emissions”. Base target.

2021 announces climate advocacy and behavioral inflection points

2021 is an important year. Not only do we need to act faster, but also because the next UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, will be held in Glasgow in November. It is important that our global leaders are on track to negotiate and address challenges that will impact our future. Ericsson wanted to further support global climate change, so we are confident that it will be an inspirational COP26 in collaboration with our Index Roadmap Initiative partners and We Don’t Have Time. I have created two events. Glasgow.

The Index Roadmap Initiative brings together innovators, scientists, businesses and NGOs with the goal of halving emissions by 2030 through exponential climate change countermeasures and solutions.

We Don’t Have Time is a social network for everyone who wants to be part of a climate crisis solution. With the power of many, they can influence and act on businesses, politicians, and world leaders. We Don’t Have Time has an average social media reach of 25 million, with a peak in the month when the company hosts major broadcasts of over 50-80 million.

We wanted to combine our strengths and foundations in the power of science, business and social media with these two partners to create the platform and engagement momentum that underlies our knowledge and hopes leading up to COP26.

We know that our joint effort can reach a large number of people as we hosted our first event at Climate Week in New York City in 2020 and reached over 8 million people via Twitter during the event. I will.

Check out the highlights of the Exponential Climate Action Summit in September 2020.

This year, there are three events, including Financing the Race to Zero, which will be held on Earth Day on April 22nd. The virtual event will be attended by world-renowned scientist Johan Rockström and Patricia Espinosa. Secretary-General of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Participants from Ericsson include CFO Carl Mellander, President and CEO Börje Ekholm, and Sustainability Officer Mats Pellbäck Scharp. In particular, the highlight is a keynote from the CFO outlining how important digitization and 5G are to the dematerialization sector to achieve growth while reducing resource usage.

The second event will be held during Climate Change Week on September 23, and the Grand Finale event will be held at COP26 and will be broadcast live from the premises. The show will focus on global solutions and talk to great innovators and speakers who will inspire and show the existence of climate solutions. This is a prerequisite for an index roadmap and shows that it is possible to extend existing solutions to halve emissions by 2030. It is our mission to make the most of 5G and ICT technology to achieve this.

Find out who will speak at Financing the Race to Zero on April 22nd

COP26: What should we expect?

For the Index Roadmap Initiative, COP26 will be a groundbreaking event that encourages key player critical masses to begin halving emissions to zero by 2030. This will enable the fastest economic transition in human history, “said Johann Fork, co-founder and head of the Index Roadmap Initiative. “Today, the number of companies making net zero commitments is growing exponentially, but tomorrow’s winners are those that are transforming and disrupting the industry towards zero emissions. Technology companies are making this major transition. Essential to make it possible. “

Ingmar Rentzhog, Founder and CEO of WeDontHaveTime.org, continues: now! Climate change is gaining momentum, and COP26 is an important moment in which this momentum can be transformed into action and political will. We Don’t Have Time’s ambition is to hold a global climate conference so that anyone, anywhere in the world, can participate in and participate in climate dialogue. “

COP26 shows the results of what world leaders are willing to do to combat climate change. But for Ericsson, this is not enough. We need to influence the debate and make everyone understand how digitization can support GDP growth and innovation while supporting global climate change. Countries need to have digitized solutions and feasibility as part of their nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the support of the Paris Agreement. Within these NDCs, solutions such as 5G and IoT are powerful mitigation technologies that can create platforms for a more sustainable and innovative society. However, the investments needed to accelerate the deployment of these realization technologies must be made today. Collectively, we act on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and harness the power of technology to address social, economic and environmental inequality. To halve global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, we need to take advantage of that opportunity now.

We hope that 2021 will be different as a partner to host this series of events. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how immediate action is needed to control viruses that spread around the world, such as wildfires. However, there is no blockade to help affected people because of climate change and its physical impact on countries and populations. This is why we need to act now. We don’t have time. Achieving our goals requires exponential changes in finance, technology, and policymaking. Keep in mind that if we succeed, we will not only fight climate change, but also make society more technological and evolve in the process.

Sign up for a series of events by signing up for WeDontHaveTime.org/EarthDay

