Amazon shoppers are scooping up these AccuMed face masks for $ 10 and only $ 17

These disposable masks come in 10 packs for just $ 26. (Photo: Amazon)

The N95 Respirator is considered the gold standard for face masks, but government agencies say they need to be booked for healthcare professionals. And with yet another surge in COVID-19 across the country, those N95 are terribly needed at the forefront.

Indeed, you probably have your dependable cloth mask for everyday errands. But in case you really want to feel protected, there is an AccuMed face mask. These masks have become a favorite on Amazon and it’s easy to see why.

By the way, the disposable AccuMeds mask is made in the style of KN95 mask. The KN95 mask is similar to the N95 mask, but fits snugly on the nose and mouth and comes with a cone-style mouthpiece. However, the KN95 uses ear loops that use head straps, Dr. John Cerrick, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University at Buffalo / SUNY, told Yahoo Life. Some KN95 masks work the same as N95 masks, and some KN95 masks remove up to 99.5% of particles in tests conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

A metal nose bridge and elastic straps fit snugly. (Photo: Amazon)

But it goes back to the AccuMed mask. These masks come in 10 packs for $ 17 and have 6 layers to protect you and your airways from potential pathogens. It also has a metal nose bridge and ear loops for a snug and secure fit. You can choose from three colors: white, black, and pink.

Oh, and these masks have an army of fans. One 5-star reviewer, called AccuMed, masks the closest thing to the KN95 mask. As someone who has multiple CDC certified N95s for work, I like these. When I wear them, I feel protected, safe and comfortable, they write.

According to others, these masks are much better than cloth masks and more effective than regular surgical masks.

There is also pink! (Photo: Amazon)

Comfort is a big plus with lots of wearers. These fit comfortably and don’t put anything in or out, AccuMed fans write. I was really happy. They don’t feel flimsy.

The story continues

Many reviewers say that this mask can be worn for hours. Another happy customer said it would work if he wore it for 11 hours at work. The shape is such that the mask is not sucked into the mouth when breathing.

Buy: AccuMed Face Mask, $ 10 for $ 17 (was $ 27), amazon.com

The above review reflects the latest version at the time of publication.

