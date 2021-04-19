Hurley Introduces Laws Addressing Amazon Antitrust Concerns





Senator Josh Hawley in support of Trump’s crackdown Josh Hawley Republicans see boost funding Hilicon Valley: Biden administration sanctions Russia for solarwinds hack, election interference MORE (R) on Monday -Mo.) Retired Senator Brady has introduced legislation targeting big tech groups such as Amazon and Google by making certain online services more difficult to market and use.

The Bust Up Big Tech Act prohibits technology companies selling search engines, marketplaces, and exchanges from promoting or selling their products or services on their websites in a way that competes with third-party groups. ..

It also bans these same companies from providing Internet infrastructure and online hosting to other companies, such as banning Amazon from offering cloud computing services through Amazon Web Services.

The Federal Trade Commission is empowered by the bill to monitor compliance, which gives the Attorney General and civilians the right to file civil suits against businesses if they do not comply.

Awakened big tech companies like Google and Amazon have been spoiled by Washington politicians for years, Hurley said in a statement Monday. This treatment allowed them to accumulate a vast amount of power to censor political opinions they disagree with and to keep out competitors who offer consumers an alternative to the status quo.

He added that it was the past time to bankrupt big tech companies, regain competition and regain power to American consumers.

Hurley is the sole sponsor of the Senate and there are no accompanying laws in the House of Representatives.

The law was introduced last week following Hurley, who developed another law on the issue of Big Tech’s antitrust law.

The 21st Century Trustbusting Act prohibits all mergers and acquisitions by companies with a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion, making it more difficult for big tech such as Google and Facebook to buy and incorporate. Other technical groups.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle are increasingly considering the dissolution of big tech companies in recent years.

The House Judiciary Committee last week approved a bipartisan-backed report detailing how Google’s parent companies Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook allegedly abused market power.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee will conduct hearings later this week to investigate competition in the app store. Last week, both Apple and Google promise to send witnesses to testify.

