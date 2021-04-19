U.S. banks are deploying AI to monitor customers and workers in a tech rebound





(Reuters)-Several US banks have begun deploying camera software that can analyze customer preferences, monitor workers, and find people sleeping near ATMs.

File Photo: On April 7, 2021, a camera can be seen on the exterior of the Chase Bank branch in New York City, USA. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

Previously unreported trials at the Florida City National Bank and JP Morgan Chase & Company, and previous deployments at banks such as Wells Fargo & Company, have potential to be seen in facial recognition and related artificial intelligence systems. It provides an unusual view of US financial institutions.

Widespread deployment of such visual AI tools in the tightly regulated banking sector will be an important step towards becoming mainstream in the United States for businesses.

Bobby Dominguez, City National’s chief information security officer, said a face-scan unlocked smartphone paved the way.

He said he was already leveraging mobile facial recognition. Would you like to use it in the real world?

According to Dominguez, City National will begin facial recognition testing early next year to identify ATM customers and branch employees for clunky and insecure authentication methods at 31 sites. I am aiming to replace it. Ultimately, he said, the software could find people on the government’s watch list.

JPMorgan said it is conducting small-scale testing of video analytics technology at several branches in Ohio. Wells Fargo said it would work to prevent fraud, but did not discuss how to do it.

The issue of civil liberties is imminent. Critics point to innocent individual arrests following face-to-face mismatching, imbalanced use of systems to monitor low-income and non-white communities, and the loss of privacy inherent in ubiquitous surveillance. ..

In Portland, Oregon, as of January 1, companies banned the use of facial recognition in public facility locations, and drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp ended its national facial recognition program last year.

Dominguez and other bank executives said their deployment was problem-sensitive.

According to Dominguez, it never invaded the privacy of its clients. It was an early start to technology already in use in other parts of the world, but it is rapidly penetrating the American banking network.

Still, the big question between banks is Fredrik Nilsson, vice president of North and South America at Axis Communications, a leading manufacturer of surveillance cameras, saying what would be the potential backlash from the general public if it were rolled out. It was.

Walter Connors, chief information officer at Brannen Bank, said the Florida company had discussed the technology in 12 locations but did not adopt it. According to Connors, anyone who steps into the branch expects it to be recorded. But when you’re talking about facial recognition, it’s a bigger conversation.

Business intelligence

JPMorgan uses in-house developed software to analyze archived footage from the Chase branch in New York and Ohio, where one of the two innovation labs is located, to enable computer vision in 2019. Evaluation has started. Of the effort at that time.

The bank confirmed that Chase aims to improve staff schedules and collect data to design branches. According to Bhandar, some staff went to one of Amazon.com Incs’ cashierless convenience stores to learn about computer vision systems.

A preliminary analysis of brunch footage by Bhandar revealed that men tend to visit before and after lunch, and women tend to arrive in the middle of the afternoon. Bander also said he wanted to analyze whether she avoided the compact space in the ATM lobby because she could hit someone, but the plan was canceled due to a pandemic.

According to current employees working on innovation projects, testing facial recognition to identify clients who have set foot in Chase Bank will improve their experience if they agree. One possibility.

Chase is not the first person to evaluate these uses. Banks in the northeast recently used computer vision to identify crowded areas of branches in the new layout, a bank executive said, provided the company name was absent.

Last year, Midwestern credit unions tested facial recognition for customer identification in four locations before suspending cost concerns, according to one source.

Chase developed custom computer vision in-house using components from Google, IBM Watson, and Amazon Web Services, but also considered a system built entirely from software startups AnyVision and Vintra, people including Bhandar said. Stated. AnyVision declined the comment and Vintra did not respond to the request for comment.

Chase said it eventually chose another vendor from the 11 options it considered, and began testing its technology in several locations in Ohio last October. This effort aims to identify transaction times, the number of people leaving due to long queues, and which activities occupy workers.

Banks added that face, race, and gender perceptions were not part of this test.

Some ethics experts say that using technology to infer customer demographics can be problematic because it enhances stereotypes. Some computer vision programs are also inaccurate for people of color, and critics warn that they can lead to unjustified results.

Chase considered ethical issues. For example, some internally demanded that the tests planned in Harlem, New York’s historical black neighborhood, be reconsidered. This is because it may be considered non-racist. The debate arose at about the same time as the December 2019 New York Times article on racism at the Chase branch in Arizona.

The analysis of the race was not part of the final planned plan, people said, and the bank confirmed that the Harlem branch was chosen because it contained other Chase Innovation Labs to evaluate new technologies.

Target the homeless

The security applications of computer vision have long aroused the interest of banks. Wells Fargo worked at 3VR more than 10 years ago using 3VR’s primitive software to check criminal footage to see if there was a face that matched the face of a known criminal. John Honovich, founder of the video surveillance research organization IPVM, said.

Identiv, which acquired 3VR in 2018, said bank sales were the main focus, but declined to comment on Wells Fargo.

Security executives at a medium-sized Southern Bank discussed secret measures on condition of anonymity, when they deployed video analysis software at almost every branch office over the past 18 months, opening doors to safes and computer server rooms. Said that it generated an alert. And leave other delicate areas open.

Outside, banks monitor wanderings such as recurring problems with people setting up tents under drive-through ATM overhangs. According to executives, Control Center security staff can politely play audio recordings asking them to leave.

Brian Karas, vice president of sales for Airship Industries, a developer of video management and analytics software, said the issue of people sleeping in the enclosed ATM lobby has long been an industry concern.

He said the system that detected wanderings so that staff could activate sirens and strobe lights helped increase ATM use and reduce vandalism in some banks. Companies didn’t want to get rid of people looking for shelter, but they felt they needed this to make ATMs safe and accessible, Crow said.

Bank branches are using computer vision to detect suspicious outside activity, according to Dominguez of City Nationals.

Bank of America Corporation purchased the iCVR camera, according to 2010 and 2011 sales records reviewed by Reuters. It was then sold as helping organizations reduce wandering in ATM lobbies. Bank of America said it no longer uses iCVR technology.

Interest in computer vision for Charlotte-based banks in North Carolina has not diminished. According to a record of presentations seen by Reuters and attendees, the official met AnyVision many times in 2019. That includes a September meeting showing how startups can identify the faces of Bank of America executives.

Banks said they are constantly looking at potential new technology solutions on the market.

Report by Palais Dave and Jeffrey Dustin in San Francisco. Additional reports by Anna Irella and Imani Moise. Edited by Jonathan Weber and Lisa Shumaker

