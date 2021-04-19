Facebook can now transfer photos, posts, and notes to other sites.Method is as follows





Facebook makes it easy to move photos, posts, etc. to other platforms.

Are you ready to remove Facebook or want to make sure that years of photos, videos, posts and notes on your social media platform are stored elsewhere for access? Facebook can now transfer all your valuable information from your site to other platforms.

Facebook has already allowed users to download all their data (including the ad targeting information that the site collects) in ZIP files and move their photos and videos to Google Photos, Dropbox, Backblaze and Koofr in particular. As of Monday, you can also forward posts and notes directly from your site to Google Docs, Blogger, and WordPress.com. According to the company’s blog post, Facebook plans to allow more data types to be moved to different partners in the future.

Facebook’s Transfer Your Information tool extension comes from faced with allegations from regulators and legislators that Facebook and tech companies such as Amazon and Google are using their monopoly to illegally suppress their competitors. Reported Queenie Wong, a CNET reporter. A lawsuit filed against Facebook last year pointed out that users are having a hard time moving their information to other platforms and keeping people on social networks.

Here’s how to use Facebook’s information transfer tool to send photos, videos, posts, and notes to other platforms. These steps are similar whether you’re accessing Facebook in your browser or in your mobile app.

How to transfer Facebook photos, videos, posts and notes

1. On Facebook on your desktop, click the down arrow in the upper right corner.[設定とプライバシー]>[設定]>[Facebook情報]Click.

2.[情報のコピーを転送]Click and re-enter your Facebook password.

3. Select what you want to transfer (photos, videos, posts, notes). (If you select photos or videos, you can choose to move them all or from the selected date range or album. If you select a post or memo, the only option is to select them all. Is to do.)

4. From the drop-down menu, select the platform to which you want to transfer the information. (Facebook notes that after the transfer, the terms and policies of its service apply to your use of your information.)

5. Log in to the service you selected as the destination for your information[転送の確認]Choose.

Now you have a copy of those valuable Facebook posts that have something to do with what you choose.

For more information, check out how to permanently delete your Facebook account and tips for facilitating your migration from Facebook.

