How to find an Android phone or iPhone with the Google Assistant





Everyone knows the fear of losing their smartphone. There are many ways you can try to find it, but the easiest may be with the help of the Google Assistant. Say “Hey Google” and find your iPhone or Android phone.

No settings are required to use the “Find Phone” feature of the Google Assistant on Android. As long as your device is turned on, connected to the internet, and logged in to your Google account, you can find your device. The iPhone method is a little more complicated, but it’s easy to do.

Note: This feature only works with the Google Assistant on Google Home and Google Nest devices. When I try to use the Google Assistant from another smartphone, it doesn’t work. Find your Android phone with the Google Assistant

To use this feature, simply say “Hey Google, look for your smartphone” on your Google Nest smart speaker or display. If your account has multiple devices, you will be asked to clarify which handset to search for.

As long as your lost Android smartphone is turned on, connected to the internet, and logged in to the same Google account as your speaker, the ringtone will start ringing.

Find My iPhone with Google Assistant

For iPhone, you need to do some setup before the feature works. First, install the Google Home app from the App Store and log in to your Google account.

Then tap Settings.

[設定]From the menu[通知]Choose.

Open “General Notifications”.

There are several types of notifications that the Google Nest app can provide. What you need to enable is “Critical Alerts”.

You can use this feature so that it doesn’t get in the way. Say “Hey Google, Find My iPhone” to one of Google Nest’s smart speakers or displays.

As long as your iPhone is turned on, connected to the internet, and you are using the same Google account on both your speakers and the home app, your iPhone will start ringing.

Note: The phone search function is performed via the Google Home app, so there are some restrictions. It may be blocked in silent mode and will not work if the phone is silent.

That’s all. This is a clever little workaround for finding your iPhone using the Google Assistant, but it can be as unreliable as Apple’s built-in methods.

