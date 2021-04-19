Map Google Assistant driving mode arrives in more countries





According to an official announcement by the community manager at the Google Support Forum Shweta, the Google Assistant driving mode for maps is now available in more countries.

In particular, this feature has been in preview for quite some time for Android users in the United States. Until now, it has been deployed in more regions.

Google has made the map’s Google Assistant driving mode available in English at I / O 2019. After having a good time of its own, this feature has actually become available to many Android users.

Specifically, this feature is currently being rolled out for Android users in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, India and Singapore. However, please note that this new driving mode feature on the map is only available in English.

What’s interesting here is that Google is extending this functionality even though the Google Assistant is still in the early stages of preview. To take advantage of this feature, Android users must be running Android 9 Pie or higher and have a device with 4GB or more of RAM.

When it comes to updates, you’ll see a dark bar at the bottom of the screen. There is a microphone in the left corner and the app launcher opens in the right corner.

Google Assistant driving mode also gives you access to full-screen calls and messages

Recently used apps are displayed in the center. The center usually shows the last used media. Tap this to display the media controls. You can use the controls to play / pause and skip tracks.

Click this section further to open the entire control in full screen. The app launcher shows all apps compatible with Android Auto with a large icon.

In addition, driving mode gives users access to full-screen pages of calls and messages. This includes access to frequent contacts and recent conversations.

You must allow notifications to your assistant before you can proceed and try this feature. This is required to receive message notifications and allow access to your phonebook.

Open the Google Assistant and say, “Hey Google, open the assistant settings.”new[設定]The page opens[交通機関]>[運転モード]Go to[運転モード]The option must be enabled.

Finally, to enter the Assistant’s driving mode, open the Google Maps application on your Android smartphone and search for a location. Then start navigating.

If this feature is published in your area, the driving mode feature interface will be displayed on your smartphone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos