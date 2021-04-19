Josh Linkner’s “Big Little Breakthroughs” explains the power of innovation





Ellen Pyridian Special Release to Detroit Free Press April 19, 2021

Josh Linkner didn’t know that COVID-19 was coming when he started writing his latest book, Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results, a few years ago. But when a pandemic broke out and forced businesses to find new ways to survive, Linkner says it was already mission-critical in terms of the need for innovation.

Josh Linkner is a technology entrepreneur, best-selling author and keynote speaker. (Photo: Josh Linkner)

Franklin-based tech entrepreneurs say they have a complete emphasis on what they need in business and in our lives in general. I think people thought it should be more innovative at some point, but it didn’t immediately have the impetus. COVID-19 has accelerated it.

Linkners’ fifth book (Disciplined Dreaming and The Road to Reinvention were bestsellers) shows how to turn innovation ideas upside down and use creativity to help the public achieve what they want to achieve one step at a time. Is aimed at.

The book, published on Tuesday, is ready to appeal to business people, but Linkner is for everyone, whether they’re starting a company, wanting to get promoted, or becoming a better parent. Say I wrote for.

The four 50-year-old fathers call themselves creative troublemakers. He was the founding partner of Detroit Venture Partners with Dan Gilbert and founded and operated five technology companies. He currently runs Platypus Labs, an innovation research, training and consulting firm at Bingham Farm, with clients ranging from Honda to Coca Cola and P & G.

Linkner, who wrote a business column on Detroit Free Press’s innovation and creativity and wrote an article for Forbes and Fast Company magazine, said the book is based on 30 years of experience, including his first love, music. It states that it is. A jazz guitarist, he graduated from the University of Florida and plays gigs in town several times a year.

He says I started my career as a jazz musician. And when you play jazz, you build something as you go. And it’s messy, creative and artistic. I still feel like I’m playing jazz every day. I’m just using a different instrument. Sometimes it helps tech companies. And at other times, it’s writing a book.

Linkner admits that there is no shortage of books on innovation, but he thinks it is fundamentally different. Most people think of innovation as the shaking of these giant fences, the shooting of the moon. These are extremely dangerous and out of reach for most people.

This book encourages people to develop a small daily habit of daily creativity. Baby step version of creativity. It can be applied with much less risk. And when you make a lot of attempts, you are building skills.

With so many jobs outsourced or automated today, one of the ever-increasing values ​​is the ability to use creative problem-solving and creative thinking.

Linkner says that if the reader leaves the book for just one thing, it’s not like a non-creative person. It is a skill that can be learned in the same way as playing tennis.

Linkner says he spent about 1,000 hours writing and researching books. He interviewed about 75 people, investigated others, and shared the success stories of billionaires and lesser-known entrepreneurs Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady Gaga. He focuses on corporate innovation from LEGO to the Khan Academy.

He also includes local stories. Mat Ishbia, a former basketball player at Michigan State University and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. Khali Sweeney became the founder and CEO of the non-profit Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program from a gang member. Mark Wallace founded Wallace Detroit Guitars after finding an opportunity to use recycled wood throughout Detroit.

Linkner from Detroit, a graduate of Southfield Laslap High School, approached the book by starting with a basic question. Can anyone learn to develop creativity in their own way? I did a lot of listening and a lot of learning. And I learned a lot along the way. Some of the most fascinating insights for me were some of the advances in neuroscience.

He shares a 2018 survey in Italy, where participants were divided into two groups. One is watching a boring video and the other is watching an awe-inspiring visual. After that, they took a creative thinking test. According to Linkner, the inspiring group outnumbers the corresponding group by as much as 80%.

What it tells me is that the power of slight changes to your condition can release your creativity very quickly. All of those candidates had their creative abilities inside, but (with a slight tweak to their environment) they were able to bring it to the surface.

Linkner provides tips and techniques that people can use right away. For example, his 5-minute creativity workout is designed for when you don’t feel creativity, perhaps like a scammer. It includes breathing exercises, cataloging what you are grateful for, and your achievements, reviews of your highlight reels.

He also suggests getting input outside your area of ​​interest. If you’re not interested in woodworking or gardening, read the Modern Woodworking issue or watch a video on how to prune bonsai trees to influence your creativity and change your perspective.

I see all these people around the world, you and me, and all the other people who have this dormant creativity. He says the world is a better place if it can be unleashed even a little. If I can help in that regard, I really want to continue the work.

For more information on “Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversize Results” (Post Hill Press, page 320, $ 26), visit https://joshlinkner.com/big-little-breakthroughs/.

Read or share this story: https: //www.freep.com/story/news/2021/04/19/josh-linkner-big-little-breakthroughs/7275770002/

