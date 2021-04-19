Nvidias’ $ 40 billion acquisition of Arm faces UK national security investigations





The UK has launched a formal Nvidias investigation into the $ 40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm after the government said the deal could impact national security.

Digital secretary Oliver Dowden issued a public interest intervention notice on the proposed transaction on Monday, requesting the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to prepare a report on the impact of the transaction.

Dauden said in a statement that he issued an intervention notice today for national security reasons after careful consideration of the proposed acquisition of Arm.

We want to support the thriving UK technology industry and welcome foreign investment, but he says it is appropriate to properly consider the impact of such transactions on national security. I added.

Nvidia NVDA shares fell more than 2% by -3.54% in early Monday trading.

Also read: Bid to buy British companies and make them more difficult as ministers shut out backdoor acquisitions from countries such as China, Russia and the United States

Based in Santa Clara, California, Nvidias signed a -0.74% contract with Japan’s SoftBank Group 9984 in September 2020 to purchase Arm in a move designed to transform the global semiconductor industry. Arm has licensed chip designs to companies such as Apple AAPL (+ 0.21%), Amazon AMZN (-0.67%), Samsung, Qualcomm QCOM (-2.10%), and these companies have these chips. It is used to power device processors globally.

As a neutral supplier, Arm supplies critical chip technology to a variety of customers, including Nvidia’s rivals, and Nvidia is committed to not changing this business model. Nvidia is also committed to adding its own technology to Arm’s licensed portfolio of intellectual property.

Critics also warned that Nvidia, which overtook Intel INTC as the most valuable US chip maker by market capitalization by -2.09% in July 2020, would become too dominant if the acquisition of Arm was approved. I am.

CMA already launched a standard trading survey in January to consider whether Arm has an incentive to withdraw IP licensing services, raise prices, or reduce quality for Nvidias rivals after the acquisition. It says it’s likely.

Plus: Britain is under increasing pressure to intervene in Nvidias to buy $ 40 billion in weapons

The Competitive Watchdog must complete the report and submit it to the Digital Secretary by July 30th. Digital secretaries approve acquisitions, on specific terms, for public and competitive reasons, or just for the public good.

A Nvidia spokesperson said he did not believe the deal would pose a serious national security problem. A spokeswoman added that we will continue to work closely with the UK authorities, as we have done since the announcement of the deal.

Britain’s intervention in the deal is only five months after the government introduced new powers to prevent foreign companies from buying the country’s sensitive assets amid growing concerns about the growth impact of China’s economic power. Will be done later.

Under the National Security Investment Bill, businesses need to notify the government of proposed transactions in 17 strategically important sectors, such as computer processing equipment and artificial intelligence. The minister was also empowered to acquire assets and intellectual property, and to scrutinize the company itself.

