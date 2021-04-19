



Google will release the Pixel Watch by 2021-ends with this OS. Is there any Fitbit magic?

The latest developments have revealed that American tech giant Google is ready to launch its own Pixel Watch this year.

Wear OS implementation

Since we’re talking about Google, there’s no doubt that the new smartwatch will have Google’s own operating system for wearable devices, Wear OS.

With this development, Google seems to have revamped the Wear OS Play store, which was previously on the sidelines by the company, as sources have mentioned.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google has redesigned its dedicated Wear OS Play store landing page.

Search engine makers are now making featured apps and watch faces on wearable platforms even more prominent.

Expected new features

Prior to this, Google added some new features to the store last month by adding options for users of Google Wear OS devices.

When it comes to Wear OS by Google, it seems to work on phones running the latest version of Android (except for Go editions and phones without the Google Play store) and Apple iOS.

Many other smartwatches running on Wear OS include TicWatch Pro 3, Oppo watches, Diesel On Fadelite smartwatches, Tag Heuer Connected, Skagen Falster 3, and Puma smartwatches. Fossil and Casio smartwatches.

In light of the changes, “Google has added color to the section that includes the featured app, the app to get started with, and the featured watch face with a colored header section to help identify it.

Apart from this, the new core section now also includes essential tools, Games on Wear OS, music and radio apps, fitness apps, finance apps, and weather apps. “

On the other hand, the new page doesn’t have the “Top Free”, “Top Gross”, “Trends”, and “Top Paid” sections, so there are some deductions as well.

The section pages have reportedly been redesigned.

How will the new changes affect users?

Regarding how these new changes affect users, the report states that “it may help you find more apps to install on your watch, but it doesn’t significantly affect overall usability.” ..

Wear OS recently devised a UV index complication for watch faces.

Here, the UV index ranges from 0 to 11+, which is an “international standard measure of UV intensity that produces a tan at a particular location and time.”

How about Google fans?

So far, Google fans are said to have been waiting for smartwatches from the company for a long time.

Regarding the display, it is said that future watches will be equipped with a circular display and will work with their own chipsets.

Regarding the launch date, there are rumors that Google may launch this next watch with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL later this year.

Earlier in 2019, Google acquired wearable fitness giant Fitbit in 2.1 billion transactions.

Being a pioneer in the fitness tracker industry, let’s see if this next watch has the magic of Fitbit.

Image source

