Chris Evans’ 6th startup to make tech face masks is different





RALEIGH — Chris Evans, who just launched Aries USA, the sixth company to manufacture high-performance, breathable face masks, said this is different from most startups.

“Most startups doing businesses that aren’t there yet expect the market curve to start small and grow. We hope this market will start big and shrink,” Evans said. Said in an interview with WRAL TechWire.

Evans is probably best known for his software startup, Accipiter, advanced biomaterials company Tethys, Next Century Spirits, and his public talks.

Employing about 10 employees and an outside contractor, Aries raised $ 1.2 million from local and local angel investors earlier this year. Its face cover is made from fabric designed by North Carolina State University to provide a high level of performance and breathability.

“We’re adding static charge to another fabric that’s only one layer thick,” Evans explains. “It breathes like a layer of cotton, but provides medical-grade protection.”

Is this true?

When people tried them, he said, “They give their faces this look — is this true?”

Sold for $ 15 a box, this product is initially aimed at corporate and retail buyers who want to provide comfortable protection that employees must wear all day long.

Triangle entrepreneur launches Aries USA to manufacture highly breathable and protective face cover

“We are increasing Sanford’s manufacturing facilities to hire as needed.” This technology only runs different materials through current manufacturing equipment, which is another advantage.

“We have found that many companies support COVID-19 and now have additional bandwidth and resources available for outsourcing, so some to meet demand and retain employment for American workers. We use our manufacturing facilities and our own facilities, “says Evans.

Mask wearing culture

“Currently, all products and materials are 100% manufactured in the United States, and masks are manufactured in North Carolina and South Carolina. We do not release costs, but masks start at $ 1.50, depending on the quantity ordered. Runs for $ 3.00. Each mask is designed to be worn for 5 days or 40 hours of work per week. The masks are packaged in 5 packs, can be used for 1 month, and are used daily. Significantly reduces waste compared to disposable masks in North Carolina. “

Evans predicts that he will wear a mask after a pandemic: Some people wear masks all the time, while others wear masks from time to time. Why are we getting used to them? Do not catch a cold and take it home. “

Every new startup needs a learning curve, Evans said. “We need to learn and invest in new vocabulary. Every company has the opportunity to learn and innovate in a whole new field.”

You have to consider things like how you are listed against the competition. Most lists are alphabetical, so company names such as Accipiter and Aries that start with an “A” are advantageous.

“It takes a lot of work to get people to do different things,” Evans said when launching a new product. However, the pandemic has caused some likely changes, such as conference calls, that remain important after the decline.

“It was strange to start a company during a pandemic,” says Evans. “It took me more than a month to meet someone in person. Most of the money we raised came from the Zoom conference.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos