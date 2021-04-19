What is the best iPhone to buy in 2021?





You may have heard that the “iPhone” is the most popular smartphone in the United States. However, this is not accurate due to the large number of different iPhone models currently on the market. At the time of this writing, Apple itself offers seven different iPhone models. A survey of the three major US airlines, as well as the metro and cricket shelves, increases that number to 17.

Find out why you should buy 6 of Apple’s 7 models. There is no reason to get an iPhone XR. The iPhone SE is faster, more powerful, and cheaper. There is discussion of 12, 11, SE, and 8 generations about the models that carriers sell. The X and XS have an unbalanced price and performance compared to other available phones, and the 7 and 6s phones are out of date.

PC Labs has tested all Apple phones since the release of the first-generation iPhone in 2007. That’s what you’ve learned about how to choose the best iPhone for you today.

Get the best speed and power you can get

Every year, faster and more powerful iPhones are introduced. If you tend to play many games or surf web pages with lots of images, a faster processor is better.

For each new generation of Apple’s A-series chips, overall performance, including web browsing performance, is expected to improve by 15% to 20%. There isn’t much difference between the A13 (iPhone 11 and SE) and the A14 (iPhone 12), but there is a big difference between either and the A9 (iPhone 6s).

iPhone SE has enough power for games and has a Touch ID sensor. Would you like to make it 5G or not?

The iPhone 12 series is Apple’s first 5G phone and will support future C-band networks. This is a powerful debate about getting an iPhone 12 series phone on either T-Mobile or Verizon. T-Mobile has already expanded its high-speed mid-band 5G network to most parts of the country, and Verizon plans to launch a C-band that covers 100 million people from March next year. Both systems make a big difference in connection speed and performance.

If you’re using AT & T, I don’t think 5G will make a big difference so quickly. This is not an AT & T knock. Its 4G network is great and you don’t have to worry too much about 5G, so you have more options on your iPhone. Note that with 4×4 MIMO technology, the 4G / LTE performance of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 series is better than the standard iPhone 11, iPhone SE, or earlier iPhones.

Camera considerations

How serious is it to take pictures with your smartphone? This will help you make a model selection decision.

Night mode was introduced on the iPhone 11, but it’s not available on SEs or older phones. I think this is a very important feature. Everyone takes pictures in the dark, but night mode makes a big difference.

The 11-series and 12-series are also equipped with wide-angle cameras, so you can capture more landscapes in your shots. Great if you’re trying to take a picture of a group or crowd.

The iPhone Pro model is equipped with a regular wide-angle camera and a zoom camera.

Pro and Plus phones have 2x or 2.5x zoom cameras to help with crisp close-ups.

Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max series have a special Pro RAW mode that allows expert photographers to fine-tune their photos in post production. If you’re not already using Adobe Lightroom, don’t worry about it.

Our photography expert Jim Fisher goes deeper into the story of his comparative iPhone camera analysis.

How big are your hands?

Some people like big phones. Some people like small phones. The iPhone lineup offers both.

If you upgrade from a very old iPhone, all new phones will look big. The iPhone SE is the same size as the iPhone 6, 7, and 8 models and is the most familiar to anyone using these devices. The iPhone 12 mini is currently the smallest iPhone, but it has a larger screen than the SE, 6, 7, and 8 because it lacks a bezel and home button. If you miss the little iPhone 4, you’re out of luck. Nothing on the market is as small as this anymore.

iPhones come in a variety of sizes. The 12 mini (on the left) is the smallest, followed by the 12, Pro, and Pro Max.

If you’re a fan of smaller phones, the iPhone 12 mini is perfect. It’s relatively hand-friendly, has a pocket-friendly size and has all the latest features.

Editor’s recommendation

If you have poor eyesight or your hands are shaking, we recommend increasing the touch target on the Plus and Max models and enlarging the screen. It’s also great for watching lots of videos on your mobile phone, but it can be heavy.

Larger iPhones generally have longer battery life than smaller iPhones due to their larger battery. With the iPhone 12 mini, the short battery life was a major concern.

Check your ID, Jack

Two features have disappeared from the iPhone line: Touch ID and headphone jack. People love and miss both, especially because Face ID doesn’t work well with face masks.

The iPhone SE is the only current iPhone with a physical home button and Touch ID scanner. It is also available on the iPhone 8 series. The last iPhone with a headphone jack was the 6s. We do not recommend it anymore as it is currently slow and lacks software support time. It’s probably time to give up and get some wireless earphones.

Your iPhone is a clock that keeps time

The iPhone will eventually run out of software support. The latest Apple OS, iOS 14, only works on iPhone 6s and later models. The latest software requires more powerful processors than the very old models, so it is expected that the iPhone generation will drop out each year. Don’t cry too much for the 6s and its likes. It’s a 7 year old phone now.

The iPhone 8 is the oldest iPhone we still recommend.

We do not recommend phones older than the iPhone 8 line. They will probably get at least another two years of OS support. If you need a phone with long-term resale value, choose 11th generation or above.

If you’re not crazy about iPhone, there are plenty of options: Check out our favorite Android phones and the best phones overall.

