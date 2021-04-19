One retailer to check this week





PS5 replenishment has stopped. The situation seemed to improve in February and March, but now it’s been hit by a drought on the console. That’s because of the current shortage of semiconductors that plagues the tech industry.

If you want to get a PS5 this week, there is hope on the horizon. There is a lot of speculation that there will be a lot of replenishment this week and the flow may change temporarily. If you want a fighting opportunity to get a PS5 this week, big retailers are here to watch.

PS5 restock update

This week you will want to keep an eye on your targets. According to YouTuber and console stock tracker Jake Randall, retailers will make major updates later this week.

According to Randall’s tweet, we know we were disappointed with the restocking today, but we can see that Target has received the stock at the distribution center and will start shipping to the store this weekend.

The theory has several legs. The target is almost in line with the 2021 restock and has not been restocked since March 25th. This week is pretty much in line with its history, as it usually only lasts a few weeks without new inventory. Judging from previous replenishments, retailers can expect to install a console in the morning of Eastern time. The latest update took place around 8am Eastern Standard Time. Keep an eye on Targets’ social channel and PS5 hub page.

If you miss a potential target replenishment, don’t worry too much. Sony is still fairly consistently selling out its system via its own Sony Direct Queue. It was updated last week, so there are always other possibilities along the way. Carefully monitor both standard and digital pages as needed. Queues tend to open late in the afternoon, around 3:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

If you want to make your life easier, we recommend setting up tracking. This helps you not to miss it when the replenishment actually occurs. If you’re looking for a good option, OctoShop is a great Google Chrome extension and you’ll be notified as soon as it’s available for restocking at your retail store of choice. Enter the retail store you want to download and scan and wait for the PS5 to be back in stock.

PopFindr is the way to go if you want to go to a local store and pick it up directly. In addition to these tools, there are many useful Twitter accounts worth following for news replenishment. We encourage you to follow accounts that tweet whenever new consoles are available at retail stores, such as @ PS5StockAlerts, @ SpielTimes, and @ Wario64. You can also enable push notifications each time one or more of these accounts tweet. This article also includes links to the websites of all retailers who want to get a PS5, so it’s a good idea to bookmark a few pages.

