Google shows climate change chilling effect and other news – SURFACE

Timelapse by Google Earth …

Google Earth’s new time-lapse feature shows the chilling effect of climate change.

Google Earth used 24 million geostationary satellite photographs collected between 1984 and 2020 to create a 4D time-lapse showing the dramatic impact of climate change on the environment. To achieve this, the high-tech giant has partnered with NASA, the US Geological Survey’s Landsat program, the European Union’s Copernicus program and its sentinel satellites, and Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATELab. New tools surrealistically visualize the melting of ice caps, glacier retreat, large-scale urban growth, and the impact of wildfires on agriculture. This effort took an astonishing 2 million hours of processing time on thousands of Google Cloud machines.

The Center for Architecture is launching a digital residency to increase diversity.

The Manhattan Building Center (AIANY) remains closed to visitors during the pandemic, but the organization plans to increase its online presence. AIANY is debuting the Center of Architecture Lab, a digital residency that helps raise an undervalued perspective. A few months, an interdisciplinary program aimed at nurturing a new voice in architecture and design will focus on new content other than the usual exhibition format. From May 10th to July 23rd, the lab’s first residents, Angelica Galegos and Summer Sutton, used science fiction and a speculative future to explore indigenous futurism and the indigenous community, Assemble architectural issues that affect colonization and the use of cultural centers. To preserve the heritage and technology of indigenous peoples.

SO-IL’s Las Americas Complex in Ren, Mexico …

SO-IL completes low-rise, high-density, affordable housing development in Mexico.

Built in collaboration with Instituto Municipal de Vivienda de Len (IMUVI), the New York-based practice SO-IL has completed a dense residential complex in Ren, Mexico. Consisting of apartments surrounding a courtyard that offers cross-ventilation, Las Americas is a six-story concrete block divided into 60 dwellings. At the ground level, two units are reserved for community use, future commercial activities, and also provide access to parking. This development is an attempt to address the local housing problems found in many parts of Mexico, where housing is often built far from each other, making commuting to the city center more difficult. There is.

Donald P. Bellis, a prolific architect of multiple black heritage, died at the age of 94.

Donald P. Bellis first partnered with J. Max Bond Jr., widely regarded as one of New York’s most influential African-American architects, to establish Bond Rider & Associates in the late 1960s. did. Over the next few decades, the company will design several sites that are essential to black culture and social history: Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta, Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library, and Harlem. Studio Museum. The company is known for giving locals the opportunity to participate in the design process and influencing their own building environment to tackle the visual reality of racism head-on.

A mural of JonOne that a young couple accidentally tampered with …

A couple who accidentally smeared an artist’s mural in Seoul is drawing attention to his work.

After mistakenly thinking that the Jon Ones art installation at the Seoul Lotte Street Mall gallery is participating, the painting supplies used to create the $ 500,000 worth of work are left at the bottom of the canvas, leaving the couple blunder. Became a hot topic on the Internet. The American artist, whose painting is now depicted as an abstract expressionist-style graffiti, is grateful to the infamous duo for public relations. Did they manage to raise the topic of the planet with just three brushstrokes on my canvas? !! ?? JonOne said that there are strengths.

Paula Cooper, who is about to retire, outlines a plan to succeed the gallery in New York.

The POLA Cooper Gallery may be one of New York’s most famous museums, and the museum of the same name, now 83 years old, outlines the next chapter. Cooper has partnered with four directors, including his son Lucas, to ensure that the gallery’s legacy remains intact after she resigns. Other directors include Steve Henry, Anthony Allen, and Alexis Johnson. All of these work with Paula when planning for the future. The galleries representing artists such as Cecily Brown, Christian Marclay, Mark Disvelo and Solluwitt’s mansion first opened in Soho in the late 1960s and became one of the first galleries to move to Chelsea in the mid-90s. became. ..

Candle holder by Greg Blancpied …

Today’s fascinating pastime:

Naomi Osaka is providing original NFT artwork with her sister Mari.

Louis Vuitton drops new sandals that are very similar to Birkenstock.

The bridge designer also digitally manufactures laser-cut candle holders.

The former Floridian prison is still plagued by the ghosts of past prisoners.

