I can now clearly see: how strong ties have allowed the two companies to mass produce PPE-Med-Tech Innovation





Design Partners Medical Design Director Eugene Canavan and MeHow Managing Director Derek Kelly told Med-Tech Innovation News how years of collaboration led to the development of the essential PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. ..

Design partner

An important design principle was comfort and fit. How long did it take to find the right design?

Due to time-to-delivery factors, design partners performed short sprints of primary research, prototyping, and user testing to iteratively define and test the solution. Our medical product development process was used early in the process to define product requirements and ease of use challenges. These insights were then brought to the design conceptualization and prototyping sprints for usability testing. Manufacturing engineering and design was addressed in parallel by an in-house engineering team in consultation with MeHow Medical on material and manufacturing challenges.

The key challenges of comfort and fit were understood and defined early in the product development life cycle. This was addressed by using a PVC material designed to provide a combination of structural rigidity around the lens area and softness to the user’s skin. This was achieved with the same component parts by changing the structural design of PVC. The lens area also provides structural robustness when assembled into a PVC element, while making the PVC soft and adaptable. This helped address another issue where such products tended to become cloudy and impair user visibility.

Why did your design partner choose MeHow?

Design Partners has a long partnership with MeHow Medical Ireland and is the first contact to seek expert advice. The first user survey and conceptualization of design partners pointed to both hard and soft material design solutions to meet fit and comfort requirements. From working experience at MeHow, we have a lot of expertise in medical grade materials that can meet this requirement and can rely on its international competence and expertise to fill the gaps in other manufacturing knowledge. understood. Also, a key requirement of this project was to find a local solution to provide PPE to alleviate supply chain challenges. Both Design Partners and Me How are in Bray, so it was perfect.

Were components and materials already approved a major consideration?

One of the key requirements was that the solution, including manufacturing, would be offered in Ireland. This requirement was set by the Irish Ministry of Health and HSE to alleviate challenges in the PPE supply chain. The basic challenge of the project was to meet regulatory design and manufacturing standards for new products. Both the design partner and MeHow Medical are ISO13485 certified. Ease of use, design, engineering design partners, and manufacturing MeHow. MeHow can manufacture components in certified clean rooms using certified medical grade materials and resins. Therefore, the only real challenge was to put the CE mark on BioVue Goggle products. We have answered this new challenge with BSI.

MeHow

How difficult was the transition from stent manufacturing to goggles manufacturing?

The challenge wasn’t as big as it was initially thought. The reason is as follows.

Our history of partnerships and collaboration with design partners has given us the confidence to design and manufacture best-in-class safety goggles. Design partners worked with HSE and frontline workers to understand the requirements in terms of suitability and functionality. The main feedback we received was to design a Google that would be comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. We have selected the best resin that meets the full specifications required for PPE and can provide a comfortable wearable product with clear bison and anti-fog protection. MeHow had all the manufacturing materials to make goggles, including injection molding, class 100K clean rooms, and lens coating expertise in the telecommunications era. This lens coating expertise helped us recognize the requirements for anti-fog and scratch resistance required for lenses. This allowed us to commit to the design and functionality of the goggles while at the same time providing HSE with a commercial solution to that requirement.

The only real and entirely new challenge was to learn how to CE mark BioVue goggles.

What was your first reaction after receiving a call from your design partner?

We manufacture advanced technical components for stent delivery systems and have no experience in manufacturing goggles. But when design partners explain what the COVID-19 Alliance Group is doing and its purpose for HSE to create safety goggles to protect frontline workers, we accept the challenge. It was.

Design Partners and MeHow:

What is the lasting impact of COVID-19 on Irish Medtech manufacturing?

EC: Ireland has a well-known and acclaimed medical technology sector, funded by a highly skilled and specialized workforce. It has successfully supported and will continue to support large healthcare companies for decades. However, there is an opportunity to take advantage of this feature to support Medtech’s start-ups, which are smaller but have an agile approach to innovation that is still valuable and has grown in their own country. New medical technology start-ups combined with the ability to achieve that in the final products manufactured are an attractive combination. Professional manufacturing in Europe, especially automated high-value manufacturing, is cost-effective and reliable. Also, the need for population health is local, as supply chain extension is problematic and other concerns such as sustainability make it impossible to justify manufacturing far away on cost alone. It is procured at.

DK: I think the lasting effect will be positive as this pandemic challenges the Irish manufacturing industry like never before. As a result of product shortages on the island of Ireland, especially PPE, many companies manufacture their own branded products.

Irish Medtech Manufacturing has generally existed to support large Irish companies. Over the last two decades, we have accumulated strong expertise that is respected around the world. This allowed our department to work with best-in-class manufacturing facilities such as clean rooms, manufacturing equipment, measurement and automation to build a highly skilled workforce. Therefore, when the pandemic occurred, Irish Medtech Manufacturing had all the skills. With this new confidence, you can build your own branded products and distribute them to distant markets.

