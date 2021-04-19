Home Security Bundle: Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for Blink Mini Camera $ 75 (Saves $ 50)





If you blink, you will miss this deal. Flashing! Do you know what I did there? Thank you, I’ve been here for a week.

Amazon

I often see the deals on security cameras paired with smart displays, but does it make more sense to pair a tablet? You’ll still see a spacious screen so you can see what’s going on, but it’s completely portable rather than fixed in one place.

If you like the idea, check out this deal. For today only, Amazon is offering a Fire HD 8 tablet and a Blink Mini Camera for $ 75. This is $ 50 off the regular price of buying these two separately.

There’s not much I can tell you about the Fire HD8 that I haven’t heard dozens of times. An excellent tablet. It’s fast, has a great screen, stable battery life, expandable storage, and USB-C charging. Read CNET’s Fire HD 8 Review for more information.

The Blink Mini is a rugged home security camera that offers 1080p recording, night vision, motion detection, bidirectional audio and more. In those respects, it is comparable to a great wise cam. Read CNET’s BlinkMini review for more information.

However, it does not come with free cloud storage. The plan costs less than $ 3 a month, and less than that for annual payments. For local storage, you need to add the $ 35 add-on, Blink Sync Module 2.

It’s up to you to decide if this is your home security ecosystem. But the $ 50 savings here goes beyond covering the cost of that add-on.

Your thoughts?

