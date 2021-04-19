Florida Institute of Technology Empowers Silicon Valley Universe





According to Governor Ron DeSantis, Brevard County is Silicon Valley in space.

Recognized as home to the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Base, Brevard is steadily on the A-list list of top aerospace and technology companies including Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, SpaceX and United Launch. It is deepening to. Alliance, L3Harris, Embraer, Aerion Supersonic.

From legacy operations to cutting-edge start-ups, these companies plan and demonstrate the future of space, aviation, and technology from facilities across the Space Coast on a daily basis.

Of course, all this innovation requires power, and in the middle of this tech business hub is the major outlet, the Florida Institute of Technology.

For over 60 years, a private university known as the Florida Institute of Technology has helped these top aerospace and technology companies provide the workforce education and production they need. With graduates like SpaceX lead engineer Joe Bussenger and graduates like Josh Connolly in computer engineering who launched the FloridaTechs cybersecurity competition team, the university helps prepare industry-changing professionals for future careers. I’ve been doing it.

Founded in 1958 by NASA scientists and aerospace entrepreneurs, the school is called Florida STEM University and is a comprehensive, research-intensive national institution offering undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees. I grew up.

And as it grows, it also has a collection of praise.

Florida Institute of Technology has been named Tier One Best National University by the United States. 11th consecutive year of news and world reports. It ranks among the top four universities in Florida, according to a range of new 2021 data recently released by Intelligent.com, and the top 50 and second among all private universities in Florida by The Wall Street Journal.

It is also the only school in Florida, one of only 17 universities across the country at The Fiske Guide to Colleges, and ranked in the top 5% of 20,000 universities worldwide according to the Center for World 2020-21 World University Rankings. It contains. University rankings are considered to be the largest academic ranking of international schools.

Private universities currently educate 3,300 undergraduate and 1,600 graduate students in the fields of engineering and science. Aviation; Psychology and Liberal Arts; We operate across our 2.1 million square foot campus in Melbourne. However, the university has plans to expand.

The latest project is scheduled to open in late 2021.

The $ 18 million, 61,000-square-foot Health Sciences Research Center will focus on biomedical engineering and science to meet the expected surge in these areas over the next few years.

The university’s programs and infrastructure prepare Florida Institute of Technology students for postgraduate success, with 95% of recent graduates enrolling in employment or graduate school. And when they enter the workforce, more than half (55%) decide to stay on the Space Coast.

Florida Institute of Technology students are doing well with another important indicator, salary.

PayScale.com recently reported that the university took second place in the southeast for starting salaries for graduates and top spot in the southeast for mid-career hires.

