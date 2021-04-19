75% probability of a major Alpine Fault earthquake in the next 50 years-Study





Associate Professor Tom Wilson of the University of Canterbury specializes in disaster risk and resilience and talks about the impact of the Alpine Fault earthquake. Source: Youtube / @EMSouthland

New Zealand’s high-risk Alpine Fault has a 75% chance of causing a major earthquake (probably a powerful magnitude 8 event) within the next 50 years.

This is due to a new study that found that the probability of an event within the next few decades was much higher than the previously estimated 30%.

Scientists have also calculated an 82 percent chance that an earthquake will be greater than 8.0.

The Alpine Fault, about 600 km west of the South Island between Milford Sound and Marlboro, is one of New Zealand’s greatest natural threats.

It has a clear geological record that it ruptured about every three centuries-and 2017 marks the 300th anniversary of what is believed to be a magnitude 8 earthquake that moved one side of the fault about 8 meters in just a few seconds. I welcomed you.

According to a recent study, a major quake could block more than 120 highways on the South Island, block 10,000 people, and cost the economy about $ 10 billion.

The new study analyzes evidence of the last 20 Alpine Fault earthquakes recorded in four lakes and two swamp sediments on the west coast over the last 4000 years and builds one of the most complete seismic records in the world. Did.

Source / GNS Science

“Detailed analysis and careful dating of the sediments of the lake adjacent to the Alpine Fault provided new insights into the distribution of earthquakes along the fault,” said Sean Fitz of the University of Otago, co-author of the study. Professor Simmons said.

The study pointed to a strange “earthquake gate” on a fault south of Jackson Bay near the Martyr River. It seemed to determine how large an earthquake on the Alpine Fault could be.

Some ruptures stopped at the gate, causing a “massive” earthquake in the magnitude 7 range. However, the burst that the gate passed through was even greater.

These passing or stopping bursts tended to occur continuously, producing large or large earthquake phases over time.

Dr. Jamie Howarth of the University of Victoria, the lead author of the study, said the gate might help predict the magnitude of future Alpine Fault earthquakes.

“From past earthquake records, we can determine that the probability of an event with a magnitude of 7 or greater is about 75 percent over the next 50 years,” he said.

“So we now know that the chances of seeing a major Alpine Fault earthquake in our lifetime are better than a coin toss.

“This is a really important result, but we cannot predict the size of the next event from these data alone.”

This record shows that the last three quakes broke through the gate, causing a plus eight quakes.

Visitors place their fingers on the rock at the point where the two tectonic plates separate, in the middle of the Alpine Fault on the South Island.Photo / Provided, Alpine Fault Tour

“Our modeling shows that if three ruptures occur, the next rupture is also likely to pass through the gate,” he said.

“Therefore, the next quake is expected to be similar to the last quake in 1717. An estimated magnitude of 8.1 destroyed about 380 kilometers of the fault.”

The best prediction was that the next such earthquake would pass through the gate and have an 82% chance of causing an earthquake of magnitude 8 or greater.

“This discovery does not change the fact that the Alpine Fault has always been dangerous,” Haworth said.

“But now we can say that the next quake is likely to occur for most of our lives.

“Beyond the successful immediate response to the next event through the AF8 program, we need to think about how to make decisions about future investments to improve infrastructure and community readiness.”

Franz Josef, on the west coast of the South Island, is under the threat of particularly large faults.Photo / Attachment

Seen from space, the fault looks like a straight line to the west of the Southern Alps.

However, in reality, the shape and slip ratio vary and are divided into different segments, says Nicholas Bath, an assistant professor of research at the University of California, Riverside.

The Martyr’s River Gate was thought to be due to a slight change in the direction of the fault and the angle at which it was submerged, he said.

Researchers took a physics-based model of how earthquakes behave, applied it to the Alpine Fault, and tested it against paleoseismic data.

“Running the model on a fault without geometric complexity will always result in a magnitude of 8 because it only causes an earthquake,” says Bath.

“But if we actually include all the geometric complexity that occurs here, we get the behavior we observed at the stage of passage and termination of the rupture.”

Howarth found it appealing that scientists could be able to use physics-based models for prediction.

“This is the first time we have a paleoseismic dataset that spans multiple major earthquakes and seismic cycles of sufficient quality to allow us to evaluate how such a model behaves.”

