Reported that PS5 inventory shortage may continue until 2022





Getting a PlayStation 5 console seems like it’s harder than ever. One report suggests that the PS5 inventory problem could last for another year.

Since the PS5 console was launched last year, it has been very difficult to find Sony’s powerful new gaming hardware. Inventory is stolen online shortly after going live, and gamers have to compete with each other (and with bots) to order consoles.

This latest report isn’t good news for gamers who are still trying to protect their consoles. You can continue reading and learn its contents.

Read more: Where to buy a PS5 in the UK

When will PS5 inventory be less limited?

Foxconn, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers, publicly appreciates the global chip shortage that is currently causing supply and demand problems across the technology industry.

As Nikkei Asia reported, Foxconn Chairman Yong Liu talked about global equity issues in a recent earnings announcement.

Liu reportedly stated that there were no supply problems during the first two months of 2021, but changes have begun to be seen this month. With these changes, Lius predicts that shipments could be reduced by 10%, and the situation is unlikely to be resolved soon.

According to the report, Liu is told by research institutes that this chip shortage could extend to at least the second quarter of next year. It will take us at a similar time in 2022. April is the time when the second quarter of 2022 begins. Waiting for the PS5 is a long time.

Why is there a shortage of PS5 chips?

The PS5 inventory problem seems to be the result of a variety of factors associated with the broader shortage of semiconductor chips that have affected everything from smartphones to cars to consoles.

These high-tech chips are highly sought after, and the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly delayed their production significantly.

Basically, it’s the perfect storm where a pandemic combines with popular items (which take a long time to produce) to create a bottleneck effect. No wonder it’s so hard to find those consoles.

read more:

How to increase your chances of buying a PS5

If you’re still determined to get a PS5, there are a few things you can try to increase your chances of getting a console.

For example, it’s a good idea to bookmark the PS5 inventory update page to keep up to date with the latest news about when and where the console will appear.

It’s also wise to keep an eye out for social media where hashtags such as # PS5Stock are completely dedicated to discussing console stock entry and exit.

There are also services like Stock Informer that allow you to sign up to be notified when your PS5 console arrives at the retail store of your choice.

With inventory displayed and swallowed at an amazing rate, we encourage you to try all these different methods to widen your bets and increase your chances of getting a PS5. It will be useful even a little. When the next stock price goes down, we need to act quickly.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in the games below:

See the video game release schedule for all games planned on the console. Swing at our hub for more games and technology news.

Looking for what you want to see on TV? Please see the TV guide.

