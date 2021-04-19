Facebook undertakes Clubhouse, Twitter with plans for “social audio” tools





Facebook has some ideas on how to use audio on social networks.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Facebook will launch a series of new “social audio” products in the coming months, adopting popular audio chat apps such as Clubhouse, which is gaining popularity during pandemics.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has arrived on the group chat app Discord.

Screenshots by Queenie Wong / CNEET

In a voice interview with tech journalist Casey Newton in a group chat, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Of course, we believe audio will also be a top-notch medium. These various products are available in all areas. Will be built with. ” App discord. Zuckerberg said he believes audio is becoming more popular because it allows for longer discussions and multitasking.

One of the products called “Sound Bite” allows users to record short voice clips and post them to news feeds just like photos, texts and videos. According to Zuckerberg, the company is also working on tools like Clubhouse that allow people to listen to and interact with speakers through live audio chat. The company is also testing an audio-only version of Rooms, a video conferencing tool launched last year in competition with Zoom, and plans to debut this summer. The company said in a blog post that users will also be able to find and listen to podcasts on the Facebook app.

Meanwhile, Facebook has partnered with Spotify on another audio product. “We want people to be able to share the content of their favorite artists, playlists and different kinds of things, and then click in the feed to line up the little players. , You will be able to use it, “said Zuckerberg.

Plans to release these new products highlight how competition between social networks to attract attention is intensifying as people explore different ways to share information. Twitter has been testing an audio chat product called Spaces as one of them. Reddit said Monday that it also plans to launch a new audio chat feature called Reddit Talk.

Pushing to audio chat can also pose more challenges for social networks that are already struggling to mitigate false information and other offensive content on the platform. False information about coronaviruses and vaccines has spread to Clubhouse, Vice and Business Insider reported. According to Zuckerberg, Facebook has an AI tool that it uses to flag harmful content, and it’s good at identifying harmful content before users report it.

But social networks also need to balance concerns about hindering freedom of expression. “I think that series of discussions will last forever in terms of where to find the right line,” Zuckerberg said.

