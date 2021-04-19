How to watch the “Spring Loaded” Apple event on April 20, 2021





Apple plans to host its first 2021 media event through a live stream tomorrow, Tuesday, April 20, at 10 am Pacific Time. The event will unveil information related to updated iPad models, perhaps new features in iOS 14.5, with potential surprises like AirTags and the new Apple Silicon iMac model. See everything in the What to Expect guide.

There are multiple ways to watch the April 20th event, but here are the details: It also includes a helpful guide on when an event will take place in a particular time zone.

Apple event website

The Apple Events website allows you to watch your events live on your Mac, iPhone, iPad‌, PC, or any other device with a web browser. The Apple Events website runs in Safari, Chrome, Firefox, and other main browsers.

Simply use your web browser to go to www.apple.com/apple-events/ at the right time to watch. You can now visit the site and add event reminders to your calendar. YouTube

Apple also plans to livestream the event on YouTube. This is a YouTube live stream from your smartphone or tablet to your console and smart TV.

Apple posted a placeholder for the April 20th event on YouTube. You can access it now and set event reminders from the YouTube.AppleTV app.

Apple once had a dedicated Apple Events app on the Apple TV, but prior to WWDC in June, it was incorporated into the Apple TV app. On the day of the event, the Apple TV app section dedicated to live streams will be prominent and will be available on all devices where the Apple TV app is available.

This includes Apple TVs, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and some smart TVs. If you have an Apple TV, the Apple TV app is one of the best ways to watch your event live. Apple hasn’t updated the Apple TV app with new events yet, but it will be added soon.

Event time zone

Apple’s events, like most events, take place at 10 am Pacific time. The event times in the other time zones are as follows:

Honolulu, Hawaii 7:00 am HAST Anchorage, Alaska 9:00 am AKDT Cupacino, California 10:00 am PDT Phoenix, Arizona 10:00 am MST Vancouver, Canada 10:00 am PDT Denver, Colorado 11:00 am MDT Dallas , Texas 12:00 noon CDT New Zealand, New Zealand 1:00 pm EDT Toronto, Canada 1:00 pm EDT Helsinki, Canada 2:00 pm ADT Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2:00 pm BRT London, United Kingdom 6:00 pm BST Berlin, Germany 7:00 pm CEST Paris, France 7:00 pm CEST Cape Town, South Africa 7:00 pm SAST Moscow, Russia 8:00 pm MSK Helsinki, Finland 8:00 pm EEST Istanbul, Turkey 8:00 pm TRT Dubai, United Arab Emirates 9:00 pm GST Delhi, India 10:30 pm IST Jakarta, Indonesia 12:00 am WIB Next day Shanghai, China 1:00 am CST Next day Singapore 1:00 am SGT Next day Perth, Australia 1:00 am AWST Next day Hong Kong 1:00 amHKT Next day Korea Seoul 2:00 amKST Next day Tokyo Japan 2:00 amJST Next day Australia Adelaide 2:30 amACST Next day Australia Sydney Next day 3:00 am AEST New Zealand, Auckland 5 am NZST Next day MacRumors Coverage

If you can’t watch it, or if you want to follow along as the event unfolds, visit MacRumors.com to see the live blog or follow us on Twitter’s MacRumors Live to see live tweets.

Both the MacRumors site and Twitter account are great ways for Apple to discuss new announcements with other Apple enthusiasts when they announce a new product. Stay tuned for more details on all of Apple’s announcements later and throughout the week.

