The latest iPhone upgrades will be great





This screen is a thing of the past in iOS 14.5

David Ferran

Updated April 19th below. This post was originally published on April 17, 2020.

With the release of the next Apple iPhone software, iOS 14.5, many new features will be added. For one, the ability to quickly unlock the iPhone using the Apple Watch is so good that it’s not immediately possible in these times when you’re wearing a mask.

In fact, waiting now isn’t really long. I don’t know exactly when it will be released, but it looks like there will definitely be a race this week. Probably as much as Apple will hold a special event on Tuesday at 10am Eastern Standard Time. It could be later in the week, but in any case it’s very very close.

Updated April 19th. New rumors suggest that Apple is about to announce a new subscription service, Podcasts +, as if Tuesday adds fuel to rumors that iOS 14.5 will be up and running. According to a tweet from Peter Kafka of Recode Medias, Apple is preparing its own podcast plan, a paid subscription service on Tuesday.

The upgrade to the podcast is part of my 11 Ways post on why the following software is great, and the fact that it was spruceed up in iOS 14.5 seems like the right time for a new announcement. The UI has new paint in iOS 14.5. This includes a smooth way to access individual episodes and an enhanced play button. Therefore, Podcasts + are a perfect fit.

Apple likes to strike while the iron is hot, so you’ll want to get people’s attention to your app even if the new paid service isn’t ready to go on sale yet. It will be mentioned firmly in the keynote speech of the new design and features. Do it At that point, Words and iOS 14.5 will be available today, greatly increasing interest in the Podscasts app. If you’re doing a lot about podcasts, you’ll want users to get their hands (and ears) on podcasts right away.

So the question is how much it will cost. Will it be part of the Apple One Subscription Bundle? My guess is that the Apple One is where you find it and there won’t be an increase in total cost. It will be a value-added item.

That good timing. Apple, for example, will find Spotify focused on podcasts that include Joe Rogan’s exclusive content. You also need to raise your own flag to show the podcast seriously.

Return to the outstanding features of iOS 14.5

I’ve been pushing the software at a public beta pace and it’s back to Unlock on the Apple Watch.

Here’s everything you need to know about this great feature.

Designed to save time when unlocked on Apple Watch

It goes without saying that it is very convenient. At this point, when you wear a mask and look at your Face ID-enabled iPhone, the phone immediately recognizes that part of your face is covered and displays the passcode screen much faster than before. That’s good, but how good would it be if you didn’t have to enter that code or remove the mask?

Therefore, in iOS 14.5, if you have an Apple Watch, your iPhone and Watch will talk to each other to confirm. Then the iPhone will be unlocked.

Easy to set up

Of course, you need an Apple Watch and you need to be running the next watchOS version, 7.4. This will definitely land at the same time as the iOS update, so be prepared for an hour or two to speed up your device.[設定]Go to[Face ID]When[パスコード]Select,[AppleWatchでロック解除]Just select. Then, no, wait a minute, that’s it.

Keep in mind that your Apple Watch has a passcode that you need to wear on your wrist to unlock it.

what happens?

If you want to open your iPhone next time but it is masked, follow the exact same process as usual. In other words, look at your smartphone with your face facing you. Unlock.

The main difference between the traditional method and this method of unlocking is that you want to let the Apple Watch know that it’s doing the job, so lighten your wrist as if you were unlocking your iPhone. It means to hit. Which one is cool?

How fast is it?

That fast. It’s not as fast as Face ID without an unobtrusive mask, but much is happening when the two devices communicate with each other.

How close should my iPhone and watch be?

To unlock your Apple Watch, simply unlock your iPhone and you’ll see that your Watch follows suit. In that case, the two gadgets can be quite far apart. But here, the distance is much smaller to prevent accidents.

This means, for example, that someone in the next room can’t unlock your iPhone.

You can also lock your iPhone again with your watch.

Apple

So is it safe?

definitely. This is two reasons.

First, you will see a message on the clock screen confirming what is happening. In my case, the Davids iPhone 12 Pro Max is unlocked by this Apple Watch.

But below that, there is a button marked “Lock iPhone”. So if you need to lock your phone again immediately, it’s possible.

Second, the watch can unlock the iPhone screen, but nothing more. It cannot be used to open Apple Pay or apps that are locked with Face ID (such as 1Password or Banking apps). You will need those passcodes.

Isn’t it an Apple Pay issue?You may be trying to pay in-store

I hear you, but it’s not. It’s much better not to make fraudulent payments.

Plus, with Apple Watch, you get the perfect payment device that doesn’t require facial recognition. Just press the side button on your watch twice and you can use Apple Pay there.

one more

This is great. If God forbids, the system is very smart if someone grabs your iPhone and runs away. The iPhone and Watch are separated very quickly and you can detect that your iPhone is locked automatically.

There are many other ways the next iPhone software can get your attention, but it won’t be long before we can get it.

