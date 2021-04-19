Why Google’s Heads-Up Feature Helps Some Mobile Users





Jack Wallen shares his views on Google’s new HeadsUp feature, which promises to keep users safe while they walk and look at their phones.

Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

I love my Google Pixel 5 and plan to buy the Pixel 6 with my Pixel Watch as soon as it hits the market. With the exception of 4, I felt that the Pixel series phones were some of the most powerful on the market. In the process, Google made some very good decisions, most of which were exactly what consumers were looking for in their phones.

Then choose to painfully clarify how it feels for users who are unable to walk, talk, and chew gum at the same time.

You can do more than that. You can avoid walking, chewing gum, looking at your cell phone, or hitting an immovable object as you move through crowds or crowded sidewalks.

In most cases.

Here’s what Google did with the Pixel 5: The developers have done their best to add the ability to alert you when you walk or look at your smartphone. Even if you scroll Facebook or Twitter catastrophically, the pause sign doesn’t get in the way, so you don’t know how close you are to hitting it.

Google considers Android to be just a solution to a very self-inducing problem.

The solution is properly named: Heads Up. It’s part of Wellbeing, but it’s not deployed on all Pixel devices. As a good example, my Pixel 5 doesn’t show this feature yet.

I have witnessed it countless times. I was shopping at Target and walking down the busy streets, but when I saw someone crazy about the phone, I found the person in front of me stopping and hitting my back. did not. Such scenes can be fatal. Imagine coming to a busy street corner, hitting someone in front of you and sending them out into the street. There, taxis and buses turn that innocent passerby’s day’s dream into a nightmare.

all right. You are too bored or too busy to look up from the phone. I’m in the same position, so I have little room to talk.

But the fact that Google has come to feel the need to intervene and hold hands speaks for us more than Google. Google isn’t a babysitter business for its users, but the writing is on the wall. At some point, someone buries his face in his cell phone, loses sight of the sinkhole in the street, and falls 10 or 20 feet to reach the hospital. The next thing you know is that the person is suing Google for negligence or other truncated charges.

Public opinion courts will point blame (or shame) at the person making the complaint.

Instead, Google probably feels it’s best to finally put it in a bud and add the ability to warn the user that they should probably pay more attention to their surroundings. It’s a sad statement about society, but that’s where we are.

We do not pay attention. We have become very dependent on the stimulus and need to constantly shed it. Or, our daily work is so busy that we don’t have time to spend a walk from point A to point B.

It’s good to point at Google and laugh. Yes, the heads-up feature is more like an April Fool’s Shenanigan than a real feature. In reality, this is where we are. We’re busy and relying on the constant flow of content, so third parties need to hit us on the shoulders and say “Heads up!”. Before hitting humiliation or danger.

I admire turning my back on Google, but shyly shake my head at the very idea that it is needed. We should be better than this. You don’t have to hold hands when navigating society on your mobile phone.

I read some stories and comments blaming Google for this move. The truth of the matter is that the blame should be directed at us. We bump into each other, fall into holes, bump into signs, and even worse.

lesson? Maybe that’s when we walk the world and look up from our equipment. Look up, pay attention, and become one with society. It’s a little embarrassing to have Google hold your hand while walking and chewing gum.

We can do this I believe that all consumers can walk and chew gum at the same time. If not, you have to worry about it being much worse than adding HeadsUp to Android Wellbeing.

