WordPress may block Google’s FLoC





WordPress highlights a proposal to treat Google’s new Federated Learning of Cohorts tracking technology as a cybersecurity issue, which is blocked by default on the WordPress website and added to the list of technology companies participating in Google. There is a possibility.

FLoC is a new ad tracking technology that replaces third-party cookies and basically uses a web browser to anonymously group users based on their browsing history. Not surprisingly, many companies and organizations have raised privacy concerns about this technology. According to The Verge, Safari, FireFox and Microsoft Edge do not use this technology.

WordPress is also currently opposed to this technology and is proposing to block it on the WordPress website.

“WordPress supports about 41% of the web, and this community has four lines of code to help fight racism, sexism, anti-LGBTQ + discrimination, and discrimination against people with mental illness.

Function disable_floc ($ headers) {

$ headers[‘Permissions-Policy’] =’interest-cohort = ()’;

Returns $ headers.

}

add_filter (‘wp_headers’,’disable_floc’); “

Website administrators who want to opt in to FLoC can do so by overriding that filter, and can create on / off switching options in just a few lines. However, according to the company, some website administrators are probably unaware of the new tracking technology.

When balancing the interests of stakeholders, the company says that the needs of website administrators who don’t even know this needs to be mitigated and the interests of users and visitors to those sites are simply more compelling. Said in the proposal.

FLoC will be released this month, so to push blocks faster, WordPress will treat FLoC as a security issue and patch it now, rather than waiting for the next major release scheduled for July. It states that it needs to be applied.

WordPress quoted the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which called FLoC a terrible idea in a log post on March 3rd.

FLoC is a new way to get your browser to perform profiling that third-party trackers have done on their own. In this case, summarize your recent browsing activity into an action label and share it with your website or advertiser. EFF said. This technology avoids the privacy risk of third-party cookies, but creates new cookies in the process. It can also exacerbate many of the worst non-privacy issues related to behavioral advertising, such as discrimination and predatory targeting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos