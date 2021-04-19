Senate calls Spotify, plays a match at Apple, and holds a Google Antitrust hearing





(Bloomberg)-Google sent top policymakers to testify at a Senate app store antitrust hearing on Wednesday, Spotify Technology SA, Tile and Match Group Inc. Legal executives will serve as witnesses.

Wilson White, Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, will represent the search giant and spotlight Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer, Kyle Andia. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Competition Policy, Antitrust Law, and Consumer Rights Subcommittee, which hosts the hearing, also calls Spotify, Tile, and Match Group’s Chief Legal Officers, Horacio Gutierrez, Kirsten Daru, and Jared Sine, respectively. It’s a schedule.

Mark Cooper, the head of research for the Consumer Federation of America, is also called. Spotify, Tile, and Match have all recently been involved in an antitrust battle with Apple, and Spotify and Match have complained about Apple App Store rules and pricing. Tile believes that the Apples Find My app provides businesses with AirTags accessories to help them find better physical objects than their third-party rivals.

The Senate Subcommittee is investigating Apple and Google on competition issues and concerns from app developers. Apples Andeer has previously testified in front of the House of Representatives and other US lawmakers on some of Apple’s problems.

White, Google’s head of legal affairs and Kent Walker’s top deputy, joined the company in 2011 after working as a software developer and patent attorney. Since 2013, he has worked as Policy Director for Google’s Advertising and Apps Division. This is an integral part of Google’s business success on mobile phones. They are also the unit that was at the center of some of Google’s political affairs.

Regarding app store issues, Google often argues that it’s different from Apple because Android device owners are free to download alternative app stores, such as those from Samsung and wireless carriers. However, Google requires device makers to install app stores and other mobile services, giving its properties a competitive advantage. The arrangement was the centerpiece of the European Union’s antitrust proceedings against Google. The company disputed the EU accusation.

The subcommittee is run by Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat in Minnesota, and Senator Mike Lee is the Republican’s top panel. Two lawmakers said Apple initially refused to participate and sent a letter to CEO Tim Cook requesting the company to send witnesses.

Apple, which controls the cost, distribution, and availability of mobile applications on Apple devices used by millions of consumers, creates serious competitive issues of concern to subcommittees, consumers, and app developers. The letter states that. A complete and fair investigation of these issues before the Sub-Committee requests Apple’s participation.

Bloomberg reported that the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Law Department is investigating Apples App Store practices to determine if the company is harming competition. Apple will be tried at Epic Games Inc in early May. I am involved in an antitrust proceeding with. Earlier Monday, Apple said it could allow Parler social network apps to return to the App Store, mitigating some of the questions expected on Wednesday.

