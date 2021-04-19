The program supports the diverse founders of climate technology start-ups





As the clean tech industry continues to expand and evolve, new programs and partnerships based in the Southern Tier region of New York aim to promote the diversity and inclusiveness of a growing green economy.

Cornell University collaborates with Chloe Capital, a movement-led venture capital firm that invests in women-led technology companies, to launch Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and female founders with clean technology innovations. I am developing.

The new program is supported by the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development (NYSERDA) and is designed to support diverse business founders with partners and programs in the region.

Cleantech innovations typically slow down revenue growth due to lower customer recruitment. In addition, women and BIPOC entrepreneurs typically face the more serious challenges of expanding cleantech start-ups, such as restricting access to investors and attracting investor attention.

Katie McDonald, assistant director of NYSERDA’s market technology, says we need the best talent to solve the most difficult climate and energy challenges. Innovative technology by supporting this program to raise awareness of women and entrepreneurs in poorly serviced communities and help New York State achieve its country-leading climate and clean energy goals. Helps bring you to market.

The Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) Cornells team identifies and hires a diverse range of innovators with climate technology solutions to help early entrepreneurs discover customers, validate business ideas, generate intellectual property, and more Provides skill training. CREA also connects them to Southern mentors and potential customers and partners who are growing clean energy hubs. CREA is currently supporting programs that empower the founders of undervalued groups such as WE Cornell (female entrepreneur) and student-led BET (Black Entrepreneurs in Training).

WE Cornell and BET are just two examples of programs that identify and attract pre-seed and idea-stage startups who want to support training and nutrition through the diversity of ClimateTech programs, Andrea Ippolito 06, M. Eng said. I will. 07, WE Cornell Program Director, Cornell Instructor, Cornell Engineering Lecturer.

Early support for diverse founders enables more founders to succeed and connect to the resources they need at each stage of their startup journey in the Southern New York tier, a major hub for clean energy innovation. I can help you.

Chloe Capital also recruits diverse founders from across the country to participate in its signing program and help them connect with coaching and investors. In the fall of 2021, venture capitalists will hold a public pitch event in Isaka to showcase the progress of the founders and introduce them to venture capitalists, retail investors and potential clients.

Elisa Miller-Out, managing partner of Chloe Capital, said investment in the growth of Southern Tier climate technology companies will continue to have a significant impact. The Clean Energy Initiative has spurred Southerntia’s recognition as a breeding ground for clean technology innovation, spurred the growth of many startups, scaled up, created new jobs, and attracted like-minded startups and investors. Attracting to the area.

Women with innovations that increase resource efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support economic decarbonization, and significantly reduce energy consumption and the founders of BIPOC are subject to the diversity of the ClimateTech program. .. Founders can be based anywhere in the world, but benefit the southern economy of Bloom, Delaware, Chemong, Chenango, Tioga, Tompkins, Skyler, and Stuben counties, including employment and practice. You need to be interested in taking the actions that bring you. An office that manufactures or pilots their technology.

Sara Baier is a Marketing and Communications Specialist at the Center for Regional Economic Advancement.

