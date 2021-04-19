Google celebrates NASA Mars helicopter with soaring search Easter eggs





NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has won a cute Google search tribute with this animated version of the Mars aircraft.

Google screenshots by Amanda Kooser / CNET

On Monday, NASA successfully flew the Martian helicopter Ingenuity, scoring a victory in space exploration. Space fans were celebrating the first powered, controlled flight that won on another planet. Google joined the action with an Easter egg on the search page.

When you enter “Ingenuity NASA” in Google search, you will see a small orange animated version of Ingenuity on the right side of the screen and the rotor will rotate. Click on it to see the surface of Mars at the bottom of the screen. A small chopper makes a humming noise in the search results, all with rosy shades.

NASA pointed out the fun on Twitter. Easter eggs seem to work in most browsers, both mobile and desktop.

Google shared an animated Ingenuity GIF. “10 feet vertically for helicopters, one big leap for space exploration,” the company tweeted. “Congratulations on the wonderful first flight of the NASA Mars helicopter!”

The actual mini chopper hovered in less than a minute, but you can let the Google version do as much as you like.

NASA’s small but ambitious helicopter has proven capable of flying in the thin atmosphere of Mars. Flying in a browser-free atmosphere, the Google Ingenuity Doppelganger is a great way to celebrate your return to Earth.

FollowCNET’s 2021 Space Calendar keeps all the latest space news of the year up to date. You can also add it to your Google Calendar.

