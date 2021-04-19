Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Build 19042.962 (20H2) to Release Preview Channel with New News and Taskbar of Interest





Today, Microsoft has released Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.962 (KB5001391) to insiders in the Release Preview channel for insiders using 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 Update).

The most interesting change is the Rollout of the News and Interest taskbar to Windows 1020 H2, which was tested in the development channel.

See the full change log below.

Microsoft is rolling news and interests in the Windows taskbar into beta and release preview rings. It is available on the development channel and is continually being improved based on insider feedback. News and interests in the taskbar make it easy to keep information up to date at a glance, and Microsoft looks forward to hearing your thoughts. Microsoft has fixed an issue that prevented the site from migrating from Microsoft Edge IE mode when expected. Delete cached copy of Microsoft roaming profile Fixed an issue where required profiles could not be permanently deleted when signing out when using Group Policy. Microsoft uses names such as ms-resource: AppName and so on.[スタート]Fixed an issue where blank tiles were displayed in the menu. ms-resource: appDisplayName. These blank tiles represent installed applications and will be displayed for about 15 minutes after updating to a newer version of Windows 10.When you install this update, these blank tiles will appear[スタート]It will not be displayed in the menu. Microsoft has fixed an issue with the Microsoft Japanese Input Method Editor (IME). ) Prevents the app’s custom candidate window from displaying correctly. Microsoft has fixed an issue that occurred when installing the inventory application. Microsoft has fixed an issue where the Windows Defender Application Control policy included kernel mode rules for .NET applications. As a result, the generated policy will be larger than necessary. Microsoft has fixed an issue where the device would fail the device health attestation. Microsoft has fixed an issue where S mode was turned off when SystemGuard Secure Launch was enabled on a system running Windows 10 on S. Mode.Microsoft fixes an issue where lsass.exe memory usage increased until the system became unavailable. This happens when Transport Layer Security (TLS) resumes the session. Microsoft has fixed a race condition issue between Task Scheduler and Workstation Services. As a result, users cannot automatically join the hybrid Azure Active Directory (AAD) domain and generate error 0x80070490. Microsoft has fixed an issue where Azure Active Directory authentication would fail after signing in to a Windows virtual desktop machine. Microsoft has fixed the offending issue. AAD work account disappears unexpectedly from certain apps such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Office Microsoft has fixed a partial service connection point (SCP) configuration issue that caused dsregcmd.exe to stop working. This issue is caused by a case-sensitive domain ID name comparison that occurs when joining a hybrid Azure Active Directory domain using single sign-on (SSO). Microsoft has fixed an issue that incorrectly triggers hybrid AAD join when a Group Policy register joins a domain. The computer as a device is set to DISABLED. For more information, see Hybrid Azure AD Join Post-Configuration Tasks. Microsoft has added the ability to adjust the idle time before the headset goes to sleep in the Windows Mixed Reality Settings app. Microsoft has fixed an issue that could result in a stop error in the following cases: Docker containers run in process isolation. Microsoft has fixed an issue where auto-enrollment and certificate acquisition would fail with an error. The parameters are incorrect. Microsoft has fixed an issue that could cause the Microsoft Defender Application Guard virtual machine to stop responding during Microsoft Defender Application Guard. forOffice opens the document. This issue can occur with some devices or drivers that utilize GPU hardware acceleration scheduling. Microsoft has fixed an issue where some media players could not play content on hybrid devices running dGPU on iGPU displays. Microsoft has fixed the race condition issue that caused it. CPU usage is high. As a result, the system goes down and deadlocks occur. Microsoft has fixed a deadlock issue with the New Technology File System (NTFS). Microsoft has fixed an issue that caused DWM.exe to stop working. Microsoft uses the Remote Desktop ActiveX control embedded in the HTML page to prevent the application screen from working. Microsoft has improved the Windows Server Storage Migration Service in the following ways: Add support for migrating from NetApp FAS arrays to Windows Server and clusters. Solve multiple problems and improve reliability. For more information, see Storage Migration Service Overview.

Release preview channel insiders[設定]You can download the update by checking the update at.

