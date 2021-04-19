Google Play Clever Billing Scam Application: Etinu





A new wave of malicious apps is coming to the Google Play store, targeting Android users in Southwest Asia and the Arabian Peninsula. Also, the app detected by McAfee Mobile Research and working with Google.

Figure 1. Infected apps on Google Play

Malware embedded in these malicious apps, pretending to be photo editors, wallpapers, puzzles, keyboard skins and other camera-related apps, hijacks SMS message notifications and makes fraudulent purchases. The app goes through a review process to make sure it’s legitimate, but these rogue apps send a clean version of the app for review and later through app updates with malicious code By introducing, we broke into the store.

Figure 2. Negative reviews on Google Play

McAfee Mobile Security detects this threat as Android / Etinu and warns you if there are mobile users. The McAfee Mobile Research team continues to monitor this threat and continues to work with Google to remove these and other malicious applications on Google Play.

Technical analysis

For more information, the malware embedded in these apps makes use of dynamic code loading. The malware’s encrypted payload is an asset folder associated with the app, using a name such as cache.bin, settings.bin, data.droid, or a seemingly harmless .png file, as shown below. It will be displayed in.

Figure 3. Encrypted resources infiltrated into the asset folder

Figure 4. Decryption flow

The figure above shows the decryption flow. First, the malicious code hidden in the main .apk opens the 1.png file in the assets folder, decrypts it into loader.dex, and then loads the dropped .dex. 1.png is encrypted using RC4 with the package name as the key. The first payload makes an HTTP POST request to the C2 server.

Interestingly, this malware uses a major management server. Requests the server for the key for the second AES-encrypted payload 2.png. The server then returns the key as a JSON s value. The malware also has a self-updating feature. When the server responds to the URL value, the URL content is used instead of 2.png. However, the server does not always respond to requests or return private keys.

Figure 5. Updated payload response

As always, the most malicious features will be revealed in the final stages. This malware, like the Android Joker malware, hijacks notification listeners and steals incoming SMS messages without permission to read SMS. Like chain systems, malware passes notification objects to the final stage. When the notification comes from the default SMS package, the message is finally sent using the WebView JavaScript interface.

Figure 6. Notification delivery flow

As a result of additional research on the C2 server, we found the following information in addition to the auto-renewal subscription, such as carrier, phone number, SMS message, IP address, country, network status, etc.

Figure 7. Leaked data

Will there be more threats like these?

Threats that utilize notification listeners are expected to continue to thrive. The McAfee Mobile Research team continues to monitor these threats and protect customers by analyzing potential malware and working with the app store to remove it. In addition, McAfee Mobile Security can detect such threats and protect them through regular updates. However, it is important to pay attention to apps that request SMS-related permissions and notification listener permissions. Simply put, legitimate photo and wallpaper apps don’t require them because they don’t need to run such apps. If you suspect your request is suspicious, do not allow it.

Technical data and IOC

MITER ATT & CK matrix

The IOC 08C4F705D5A7C9DC7C05EDEE3FCAD12F345A6EE6832D54B758E57394292BA651 com.studio.keypaper2021 CC2DEFEF5A14F9B4B9F27CC9F5BBB0D2FC8A729A2F4EBA20010E81A362D5560C com.pip.editor.camera 007587C4A84D18592BF4EF7AD828D5AAA7D50CADBBF8B0892590DB48CCA7487E org.my.favorites.up.keypaper 08FA33BC138FE4835C15E45D1C1D5A81094E156EEF28D02EA8910D5F8E44D4B8 com.super.color.hairdryer 9E688A36F02DD1B1A9AE4A5C94C1335B14D1B0B1C8901EC8C986B4390E95E760 com.ce1ab3.app.photo.editor 018B705E8577F065AC6F0EDE5A8A1622820B6AEAC77D0284852CEAECF8D8460C com.hit.camera .. pip 0E2ACCFA47B782B062CC324704C1F999796F5045D9753423CF7238FE4CABBFA8 com.daynight.keyboard.wallpaper 50D498755486D3739BE5D2292A51C7C3D0ADA6D1A37C89B669A601A324794B06 com.super.star.

d37i64jgpubcy4.cloudfront.net

d1ag96m0hzoks5.cloudfront.net

dospxvsfnk8s8.cloudfront.net

d45wejayb5ly8.cloudfront.net

d3u41fvcv6mjph.cloudfront.net

d3puvb2n8wcn2r.cloudfront.net

d8fkjd2z9mouq.cloudfront.net

d22g8hm4svq46j.cloudfront.net

d3i3wvt6f8lwyr.cloudfront.net

d1w5drh895wnkz.cloudfront.net

x3Cimg height = “1” width = “1” style = “display: none” src = “https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=766537420057144&ev=PageView&noscript=1” /> x3C / noscript>’ );

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos