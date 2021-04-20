Super Mario Bros. 2 Japan + Super Mario Bros. 2 America = My Dream Game





Its beautiful screenshot: Sammu

Programmer and digital artist Sammu recently released a nifty video showing her work combining two different versions of Super Mario Bros. 2 into a megagame featuring one mechanic and the other level. Did. As a fan of both, I want to play desperately.

The original 1986 Super Mario Bros. 2 was released in Japan as a traditional follow-up to the first game at a more difficult level. Fearing that it might be too difficult for Western viewers, Nintendo of America proposed that Nintendo develop a separate volume for the United States, and released a completely different Super Mario Bros. 2 in 1988.

This new, safe American version of Super Mario Bros. 2 was based on a game known as Japan’s Dream Factory Doki Doki Panic. Curiously, Doki Doki Panic itself started out as a prototype of Mario, and then adopted the Dream Kj license to sell the Fuji Television Technology Expo of the same name.

At the start of the franchise at the time, the game titled Super Mario USA in Japan was the first playable version of the Princess Peach and Toad series, a lift-and-throw mechanism, and now the iconic Mario characters Shy Guy and Bird. Was introduced. The original Super Mario Bros. 2 eventually headed west, known as Super Mario Bros. “Lost Level” has appeared as part of the 1993 Super Nintendo compilation “Super Mario All-Stars”.

Needless to say, the work of Sammus, which combines the two, is a complete genius, apparently because no one has done this kind of method. She explained that the project came from a personal project to recreate Super Mario Bros. 2 levels in GameMaker. But Sammu isn’t sure Shell will release a mashup for public consumption, as Nintendo tends to intimidate independent creators. This is a completely understandable decision.

In any case, she deserves a lot of praise here. A really great job, Sammu!

