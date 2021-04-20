Systems engineering as a connecting element between key technologies





Systems engineering is a fundamental contributor to the competitiveness of high-tech manufacturing in Breeint Eindhoven. However, knowledge is often confined to one company or one department, as the term is rarely heard and its interpretation is so different. In addition, existing training courses can hardly meet the actual needs of system engineers. To change this, TNO, Brainport Development, Holland Innovative, High Tech Systems CenteratTU Eindhoven, and VDLETG have worked together. Over the next few years, we will work with many other companies to focus on clear definitions of terms, better exchangeability of local systems engineering processes, and establishing a more targeted education system. In the long run, this should provide a better foundation for Breach Eindhoven’s competitiveness.

Today, Naomie Verstraeten, Wouter Leibbrandt, Marc Hamilton, Rutger van Poppel, Hans Meeske and Hans Evers have signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of their partners in High Tech Campus Eindhoven.

With this agreement, Breimport hopes to contribute to solving important social issues such as energy conversion. “Such a transition offers great market opportunities for the high-tech manufacturing industry,” said Rutgervan Poppel of Brainport Development. “System engineering supports our position in key markets, especially in complex high-tech systems. Establishing system engineering capabilities by activating networks, achieving crossovers and launching joint projects. I believe it can be achieved in a sustainable way. “

Systems engineering is a structured way of working to develop complex systems. This means that it is not a significant technology in itself, but it is the core competency that underlies the success of the high-tech ecosystem in the Breeport Eindhoven region. The ability to function systematically is the basis for developing increasingly complex systems and machines in the region. Therefore, it contributes significantly to various major technologies such as artificial intelligence. Being able to meet the ever-increasing demands of this kind of multidisciplinary science in the high-tech industry is a matter of outstanding systems engineering.

After two years of research, project partners have come to the conclusion that the complexity of developing high-tech (production) systems is constantly increasing. This is due, on the one hand, to the integration of new technologies and, on the other hand, to higher market demand. The cooperation agreement explains the joint goals as follows: “System engineering capabilities are more secured in the region, clear explanations of systems engineering methods are realized, system engineering is incorporated into training courses, new system engineering training courses are set up, and this working method is applied to the value chain. Will be. “

“System engineering is a fundamental ability to make high-tech manufacturing competitive in Breimport.”

Ratgar Van Poppel

According to the initiator, the nature of the Eindhoven ecosystem requires an approach that goes beyond general textbooks. “During our research, we looked at things like the United States and Canada where we found interesting examples,” says Van Poppel. “System engineering is a fundamental ability to make the high-tech manufacturing industry more competitive in Breimport. But now that we know that the complexity of developing high-tech production systems and the comprehensive science are steadily increasing, this is No longer needs preservation, but further development of systems engineering methods, especially in the region, including the complementary capabilities of companies and their staff. ”And it copies knowledge from existing books. That’s it, says Van Poppel. “It all depends heavily on a particular context and application market. For Breimport, it’s a complex high-tech precision technique, so we have to solve it ourselves here.”

Revenue after signing the contract Bram Saeys

If their plans are successful, the initiators will see four ways in which the project can contribute to the structural improvement of the sector’s economic profitability.

Personnel and talent are trained according to the “Breimport System Engineering Work Style” so that talent can better meet the needs of the industry. The close cooperation of various systems engineering programs and their training accelerates the learning path for students and professionals. It will improve the talent of systems engineering, increase student enrollment in related programs, improve the quality of system engineering personnel, and enable companies to improve collaboration in product development projects.

For now, the initiators are particularly pleased to be able to start Phase 1. Van Poppel: “The main purpose of this phase is to increase the clarity of how systems engineering is done. A shared description of Brainport’s methods of systems engineering is the basis for achieving the intended added value. Need to form a better match between training and industry needs and methods. “

