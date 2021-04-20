Google Photos has a “Documents” section to separate receipts and recipes





One of the great things about Google Photos is how AI can be used to sort your photos into a variety of easy-to-find collections. Recently, the app has begun integrating Google Lens features, such as a copy / paste tool that retrieves text from images. Google goes a step further by categorizing all photos with text into its own “Documents” category.

Some users of Google Photos (via Android Police)[検索]Go to tab and new[ドキュメント]Notice the section. Once inside, the images are further categorized based on the type of “document” the app thinks. For example, text message images get their own album, as well as cooking covers, receipts, posters, billboards, and more. There is also an ID section where you can easily find images of your driver’s license and other personally identifiable information. If you need it.

Android police say that not everything is done right, but there is no doubt that the new documentation section can be useful. Google recently released an Area 120 app called Stack. It acts as a document scanner, which captures and classifies images of documents and separates receipts from invoices, car notes, IDs and more. Many people may find similar usability in the new Google Photos feature, especially during the US tax season.

This feature doesn’t seem to be published yet on all the best Android smartphones, but it may be rolled out as a server-side update. It may be helpful to make sure you have updated to the latest version of Google Photos.

