Google pays homage to “Velvet Voice” Luther Vandross in animated music graffiti





Luther Vandross is a singer-songwriter and producer who has won eight Grammy Awards and the nickname “Velvet Voice” for a wide range of tenors. His collection of hits, considered one of the major romantic ballads of his generation, includes Never Too Much, Here and Now, Power of Love / Love Power, Don’t Want to Bea Fool, and more. ..

To honor the talented R & B singer, Google dedicated an animated music graffiti on Tuesday to Vandross’ 70th birthday.

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now for the most interesting reviews, news articles, and videos of the day.

Born April 20, 1951, Luther Ronzoni Vandros Jr. grew up in New York’s Lower East Side and Bronx, showing a keen interest in music. He taught himself to play the piano at the age of three and founded the Patti La Belle fan club in high school.

His mother encouraged Vandross’ musical interests and education, and he frequently accompanied his sister Patricia to see Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin perform. (Patricia was a member of The Crests of the Doo-Wop group, known for the 16 candles that hit in 1958.)

After graduating, Vandros began playing his songs at the Apollo Theater Amateur Nights in Harlem and attended Listen My Brother, a theater workshop that appeared in several episodes of the first season of Sesame Street. His career began in 1975, when he co-authored David Bowie’s “Enchanted” and “Everyone Rejoice” in the 1975 Broadway musical “The With.”

As a sought-after backup singer, he began his solo career in 1981 with a wide range of artists including Bowie, Diana Ross, Cat Stevens and Roberta Flack. His debut studio album, Never Too Much, was the first of 14 studio albums where Tuesday’s graffiti topped the R & B charts and became either platinum or multi-platinum.

Vandros stopped appearing in public after suffering a stroke in 2003, but dramatically returned to the charts of the year with the album “Dance with My Father.” The album won four Grammy Awards, including the best song on a bittersweet title track reminiscent of the childhood memories of his father, who died when Vandros was eight.

Vandros died in 2005 at the age of 54.

The Vandros family praised Google’s compliment for capturing the essence of his song.

“In the animated video Doodle that properly captures the joy that Luther has brought to the world, Google praises it as a true reflection of Luther Vandross’ musical heritage around the world,” the family said in a statement provided by Google. I am. “Luther wrote each song on one simple and universal subject: love. It’s common to human experience, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like. Feelings and feelings to do. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos