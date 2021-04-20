National Wildfire Combat Technique Beat the Blaze Finalist





Innovations led by the University of Hawaii at Munoa to help fight wildfires have reached the finals of the National Hackathon Tournament. Team leader Marc Ivan Manalac, a third-year computer engineer, and three other college students in the United States have planned a long-range outdoor fire detection system in just two weeks.

The Manalacs team was one of the 10 finalists out of more than 450 entries in the “Beat the Blaze” contest sponsored by the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN). His team didn’t win any of the three $ 15,000 Grand Prizes, but Manarak wants to apply for other funding opportunities to further develop the technology used in Hawaii.

Technology for fighting wildfires Marc Ivan Manalac

Wildfires are common in the United States, including Hawaii, especially during the summer months in dry brush areas exposed to strong winds. The contest called on participants to improve their ability and ability to share information between National Guard and emergency response agencies during wildfire operations.

The concept of a team involves distributing multiple low power nodes to high risk areas. Devices include wind, humidity, infrared sensors, batteries and solar panels. The data collected by the device is sent to the emergency response agency using a long-range, low-power, wide area network that behaves like a radio. Manalak said his team’s concept stems from the idea that technology had to be used to find missing hikers in Hawaii.

“It was a great project to extend this technology and demonstrate its proof of concept to show that it can be used not only for those institutions, but also commercially for states and smaller ones,” Manarak said. ..

Born in Guam, but later moved to Ewa Beach and graduated from Campbell High School, Manalak recalled several recent fires on the Leeward coast of Oahu.

“Several fires broke out here around Waianae. It’s really great to apply our technology to Hawaii’s fire-prone areas to increase first responder time,” Manarak said. Stated.

Gloria Choo, UHs NSIN Program Director at the Office of Innovation and Commercialization, said: Mark and his team can provide innovative tools to the real-world problems facing the military and could be a solution on the island. Our intention is for Mark and students like him to take advantage of opportunities at UH to further develop his technology through innovation and commercialization offices, start-ups and venture communities. “

precious experience

The Manalacs team was one of three fully student finalists and was the only team formed at the start of the contest. He entered as an individual who wanted to gain experience and met other people who shared similar interests through the messaging platform Discord.

“There was a lot of work on us, but it was great to see where we could reach with work ethic and creativity alone,” Manarak said.

Manalak attends UH Munoa after serving as an armed force in the US Navy in the Kempeitai. After graduating, he wants to work in the STEM field in Hawaii.

“There are many opportunities, and as UH students, we see that we can get excellent solutions that we can find from various institutions and that we can apply the knowledge we have now. Is great, “Manarac said.

UH Mnoa’s Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering is a joint program offered by the Faculty of Engineering and the Department of Information Computer Science.

The work of Manalacs is an example of the goal of excellence in the study of UH Mnoas. Promote research and creative work enterprises (PDF) and enhance student success (PDF), two of the four goals identified in the 2015–25 Strategic Plan (PDF). December 2020.

— Mark Arakaki

