Audi aims to regain its crown in the Chinese market





Audi is not a stranger to the Shanghai Motor Show, but the biennial celebrations for carmakers and car enthusiasts were less important to German carmakers than this year.

On the first day of the show, which runs from April 19th to 28th, top executives from Audi and its two Chinese partners FAW and SAIC appeared on stage.

It was the first time that a representative of the trio has jointly made a public appearance since SAIC became Audi’s second partner. FAW has been producing vehicles with Audi for decades in China.

It was a historic moment for Ingolstadt-based automakers to accelerate their efforts to expand their presence and compete for first place in the domestic luxury car segment.

“Our strong partnership is the basis of Audi’s success in China and together we are enabling our” Golden Decade “strategy,” said Audi China President Werner Eichhorn. ..

Eichhorn led Audi’s China operations in 2020, when automakers were overtaken by BMW and Mercedes-Benz in terms of sales.

He quickly unveiled a “golden decade” strategy to bring Audi back to the top position it had enjoyed for 30 years. One of the goals is to provide one million vehicles by 2025, and the other is to deepen regional partnerships.

“We have worked with our longtime partner FAW to successfully build a business in China for 30 years,” said Eichhorn.

“With FAW and our second partner, SAIC, we are now in a new phase of growth. These are partnerships to continue our successful course in Audi’s largest market.”

At the end of last year, Audi announced that it would establish a new partner with FAW to produce electric models based on the new PPE technology platform jointly developed by Audi and Porsche.

Audi said the first of these cars for the Chinese market will be off the production line from 2024 in Changchun, Jilin Province. The city is where the first Chinese-made Audi withdrew from the assembly line in 1988. Since then, nearly 7 million Audi vehicles, both domestically manufactured and imported, have been delivered domestically.

Marcus Duesmann, CEO of Audi AG, said:

Duesmann is the only CEO of a luxury car manufacturer that oversees the Chinese business. He is only the second in the automotive industry to do so. The first was Herbert Diess, CEO of Audi’s parent company Volkswagen.

Audi said this governance structure would allow German executives to learn more about trends in the Chinese market and speed up decision making. According to the car manufacturer, it also supports teamwork within the Volkswagen Group.

At the booth, Audi is exhibiting a lineup of about 30 models, including two companies. Eichhorn said the model on display in Shanghai is a sign of Audi’s competitiveness and commitment to its largest market, China’s customers.

The two models are from SAIC Audi. One is the Audi A7L limousine, manufactured in Shanghai and booked for the Chinese market.

Audi A7L features innovative technologies such as adaptive air suspension, rear wheel steering and four-wheel drive. The model will go into production later this year.

The other is an SUV named Audi Concept Shanghai, which is obscured. The all-electric 4.87-meter-long vehicle will be announced in the second half of 2021.

The other two vehicles, unveiled for the first time in the world, are the Audi A6 e-tron concept and the All New Audi Q5L SUV, both manufactured in partnership with FAW.

The A6 e-tron concept is the first vehicle based on the PPE platform. It’s a 4.96 meter long sports bag with a 100kWh battery. It provides a range of over 700km according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, a new protocol for measuring fuel consumption and emissions.

Audi said the vehicle is manufactured in Europe and China and is intended for sale worldwide. The built-in 800 volt technology allows for extremely fast charging. It takes less than 10 minutes to recharge 300km of energy.

With the all-new Q5L unveiled in Shanghai, the brand enhances the series with a long wheelbase version. Popular SUVs will continue to be produced in Changchun.

In 2020, more than 727,000 vehicles were sold despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the highest number ever for Audi in China. Over 207,000 vehicles were delivered in the first quarter of this year.

Audi demonstrated the strength of FAW’s partnership with SAIC at the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show.China Daily

The Audi A6 e-tron concept will be unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show from April 19th to 28th for the first time in the world.China Daily

