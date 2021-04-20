Tech-Access Canada welcomes strong support for Technology Access Centers and University Applied Research with a 2021 budget





TipRanks

Three strong buy dividend stocks with a yield of about 7%

In the last 12 months, the S & P 500 has improved its record performance by 80% as of the end of March. But is the good time over? Some historical data may suggest that the bull keeps running. Since 1950, the market has seen nine sustainable annual runs with rolling returns of over 30% on the S & P 500. During these periods, there was an average annual increase of 40% (median 34%). None of these bull markets have ended in the second year. But according to AllyInvest’s senior investment strategist, Callie Cox, investors shouldn’t expect the same high returns they’ve seen in the past 12 months. “”[I]It is common for the bull market to lose some momentum in the second year … expectations begin to rise and it becomes difficult for the market to beat everyone’s expectations. And that leaves a greater chance of disappointment. And for the sake of clarity, again, we are not seeking fate and darkness. Cox believes the market will take a break in the next quarter or two years. ” For return-focused investors, the slowdown in the sustained rise in stock prices will, of course, encourage consideration of dividend stocks. -Yield dividend payers provide a second source of income to supplement the rise in stocks and ensure investors a solid return. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks database to identify three stocks that meet the profile. Analysts and dividend yields are about 7%. Trinity Capital (TRIN) Let’s start with Trinity Capital, a venture debt company that makes capital available to start-ups. Trinity’s investment portfolio totals $ 494 million and spans 96 companies. The company has entered the general public. We entered the market earlier this year and completed the IPO in early February. At the opening, 8.48 million shares were available for trading, raising more than $ 105 million after deducting costs. As a private sector, the report Trinity, a public institution covering the previous quarter, reported earnings per share of 29 cents and a net return on investment of $ 5.3 million. That was more than enough to cover the dividend paid in December at 27 cents per share. Since then, Trinity has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2009, raising a penny payment to 28 cents per share. Trinity has announced a policy of paying 90% to 100% of its taxable quarterly income as a dividend. At current rates, payments will be $ 1.12 per share per year, with a yield of 7.6%. This is significantly higher than the average yield of 1.78% found in peers in the financial sector. In a stock memo, compass point analyst Casey Alexander states his belief that Trinity has a clear path to profitable returns. TRIN operates within an attractive and growing venture debt ecosystem. As a result, we anticipate a strong net portfolio growth, followed by an improvement in NII and an increase in dividend distribution, along with a potential rise from equity / warrant investments. To this end, Alexander rates TRIN a Buy, and his $ 16.75 price target means an increase of up to 14% over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Alexander’s performance) This newly published stock has already received 5 analyst reviews and they buy 4 due to a strong buy consensus rating. And one on hold. Trinity shares are priced at $ 14.74. Their average price target of $ 16.46 suggests that stock prices could rise by up to 12%. (See TipRanks TRIN Stock Analysis) Energy Transfer LP (ET) Use the second stock, Energy Transfer, to move into the middle-class world of energy. The midstream is the sector needed to connect hydrocarbon exploration and production with the final market. Midstreamers control the transportation network that moves oil and gas products. ET has a network of assets in 38 states connecting the three major oil and gas regions of North Dakota, Appalachia, Texas-Oklahoma-Louisiana. Company assets include both crude oil and gas products pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities. The big news of energy transfers in the last few weeks comes from two sources. First, on April 9, it was reported that the US Army Corps of Engineers was unlikely to recommend closing the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). Upon completion of this project, oil will be transferred from the Alberta Oil Sands region throughout the United States to the Gulf. The Biden administration wants to shut it down for environmental reasons, but the industry is fighting to keep it. And second, Enable Midstream’s two largest shareholders have approved a merger proposal for ET to acquire Enable. The merger is estimated to be worth $ 7 billion. Earlier this year, Energy Transfer reported 4Q20 EPS of 19 cents per share with revenue of $ 509 million. Although down year-over-year from the 38 cents EPS reported in the fourth quarter of 2019, recent results were a strong recovery from the 29 cents net loss reported in the third quarter. The company’s income underpins its current dividend of 15.25 cents per common stock. That’s 61 cents a year, with a yield of 7.7%. Analyst Spiro Dounis has been paying quarterly dividends since the second quarter of 2006. To cover this stake in Credit Suisse, we have updated the model to reflect the completion of the Enable Midstream acquisition in mid-2021. We see this transaction as an addition and see the potential positives that result from operational / commercial synergies. ET highlights the potential synergies of ENBL on both natural gas and NGL assets, saying that gas synergies can be achieved fairly quickly, while NGL opportunities become longer as legacy contracts progress. I pointed out. In our view, a rise in NGL of more than $ 100 million over the next few years does not seem unreasonable. Dounis also states that the main risk to the company arises from the DAPL, which may still be closed by the Biden administration. Still, he rates the stock as an outperform (ie buy), with the $ 11 price target showing a 39% rise over the year. (Click here to see Douniss’s track record) Wall Street analysts can be controversial, but agreeing on stocks is a positive sign that investors will pay attention to. That’s the case here, as all recent reviews of ET are purchases, and the consensus rating is a strong unanimous purchase. Analysts have set an average price target of $ 11.60. This shows that the current stock price is up about 47% from the current stock price of $ 7.94. (See TipRanks ET Equity Analysis) Oak Tree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Last but not least is Oak Tree Specialty Lending. The company is one of many professional financial providers, offering loans and credits to small businesses in the mid-sized market segment that would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital. Last month, Oaktree Specialty Lending completed a merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI). The merged company has assets of over $ 2.2 billion using the OCSL name. Oaktrees’ investment portfolio, primarily in the first and second liens, totals over $ 1.7 billion and accounts for 85% of a company’s investment allocation. Oak Tree ended in the first quarter of accounting, ending 2020 on December 31st. That quarter, the company increased its dividend payments by 9% to 12 cents per share, or 48 cents a year. At this rate, the dividend will be 7.25%, the third consecutive quarter of dividend increases. Oaktree has been paying reliable dividends for over three years. Among the Bulls is Kyle Joseph, a five-star analyst at Jeffreys. Kyle Joseph has set a buy valuation and a $ 8 price target for this stock. His goal means that there is room for a 20% increase in the next 12 months. (Click here to see Joseph’s track record) OCSL’s conservative strategy in recent years has ultimately paid off as BDC is introducing dry powder into high-yielding investments. Although fundamentals are encouraged, credit performance remained strong through MRQ. We believe the BDC has sufficient liquidity to support short-term opportunities and is in a position to take advantage of recent economic fluctuations, especially highlighted by the recent 9% increase. With quarterly distributions … In the long run, OCSL is an attractive investment, Joseph writes. Overall, OCSL has received three recent purchase reviews, and analysts’ consensus rating is a strong purchase. The stock is currently trading at $ 6.66, indicating that the average price target of $ 7.33 is up about 10% from that level. (See TipRanks OCSL Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks that trade with attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos