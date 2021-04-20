PlayStation offers more free games to play at home, Sony confirms private updates





If you’re still running the latest generation of PlayStation 4 because you don’t have a PS5 yet, you’re in luck. Sony keeps the platform alive with more free games.

(Photo: jeshoots.com)

GameRant reports through the PlayStation Play At Home initiative that Sony will release more free games and 10 full titles after launching in March. At that time, PS4 gamers were able to get PlayStation classics such as Ratchet & Crank and Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

In fact, according to the PlayStation blog, the acclaimed open-world masterpiece Horizon Zero Dawn with all DLC is now available until May 14th. So grab it before you run out of time!

Apart from that, Sony has also confirmed a private update on Play At Home, but refuses to share any further information. However, there are rumors that the PlayStation may host its own event during the E32021, even though the platform has been announced not to participate in this year’s E3.

What exactly is Play At Home?

Sony wanted an initiative that would give gamers a reason to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic. In this way, PlayStation Play At Home was born. Gamers using the PS4 console will be able to play free games, primarily indie titles, as the first initiative of the program. Apart from that, according to the official PlayStation website, we also offer some VR titles and an extended free trial that includes entertainment services such as Funimation.

(Photo: PlayStation.com)

In addition to keeping gamers busy and safe during the pandemic, Sony and PlayStation have promised a cool $ 10 million fund to launch a program called “Creative Funding,” HighSnobiety reports. I will. According to Jim Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, the pledge aims to help indie developers, who the company considers “essential to the heart and soul of the gaming community.” It is said.

So don’t worry if you’re one of those who can’t get a PS5 and are crazy about replenishing updates. Your good old and reliable PS4 is still a very capable and well supported machine.

Older generation platforms are still supported

Despite actually announcing that the PlayStation store will be inaccessible on the PS3 and PS Vita, as sites like Polygon previously reported, Sony is actually the owner of the iconic 7th generation console. Announced that you can access the store.

(Photo: Nikita Costrikin)

According to the PlayStation blog, free games like PS4 owners are not available through the Play At Home initiative, but Sony has confirmed that PS3 and PS Vita players can continue to purchase games indefinitely. But if you’re still using the PSP, you’re out of luck. Support for the handheld has officially ended.

And why not keep your PS3 or Vita with you? First, the PlayStation store will regularly launch the platform’s “best of” collection. At this sale, you can get classic games from well-known developers such as Capcom and Naughty Dog. So don’t hide that PS3 yet. Who knows, because one day you may feel itchy on a nostalgic trip?

