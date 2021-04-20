6 Strategies for Optimizing Google My Business





Is your business confirmed in Google My Business?

Do you keep updating? Do you post regularly? Do you follow up on Google reviews?

About 1.7 billion people use Google every day. Google My Business secures your online presence, improves local SEO, informs your customers, and enhances your business credibility. To get started, you need to create an account and get confirmation. From there, it’s easy!

Here are six strategies for optimizing GMB: The key to completing your profile is to provide Google with as much information as possible about your business. Contact information, categories, attributes, and more make it easy for Google to match your business to your customer’s search. Oh, remember the keywords. They help boost your SEO. Make your profile stand out with images Let people know what your business is! Google reports that companies with photos posted on their profile have increased their website requests for directions by 42% and clicks by 35%. Logos and cover photos will help you identify your brand, and photos of your location and team will help you humanize your company. Keeping Your Customers Up-to-date There are multiple ways to keep your customers and Google searchers up to date. Provide information to your customers by posting news, updates, events and special offers. Posts keep your profile fresh, increase sales, and encourage visits to your physical or digital storefronts. Be Unique: Posts containing photos, videos, or GIFs will gain more engagement. Determining special features to categorize your business By categorizing your business, you can pick up special attributes about your business. For example, a company listed as a restaurant can upload a menu, and a company listed as a store can upload a product catalog. Remember the power of reviews People trust others. Online reviews help give prospects to future consumers and improve Google’s rankings. Ask for reviews after customers have a positive experience, both in-store and online. Reply to Reviews and Build Trust Companies that reply to reviews are considered 1.7 times more credible. Positive interactions build loyalty and show the future, present, and past customers you care about. Don’t forget to reply to all reviews, positive or negative.

Google My Business is on your side. We are GMB experts and understand which posts make your business stand out and the information your online presence needs to make an impact.

Want to know how the web market and Google My Business can help? We will be happy to help you. Give yourself time to discuss the importance of GMB.

