How FinTech Innovation Is Changing Personal Finance





Since the turn of the century, technological innovation has played an increasingly important role in our daily lives. From smartphones to home assistants to AI chatbots, people are more dependent on technology than ever to simplify or improve their productivity and quality of life. The COVID pandemic has only accelerated this trend and is becoming more mainstream with increasing adoption of technology across industries and sectors. This is even more true for banks and finance. As a result, 57% of consumers now prefer to use online banking tools to manage their finances. By comparison, market research shows that this figure was 49% prior to COVID 19. The personal finance sector was no exception. Over the last six months, consumers have become increasingly dependent on technology to research, invest and manage their investments. The rise of financial technology has modernized many processes, both service providers and consumers. More precisely, FinTech has made the vast and complex world of personal finance much more accessible to the average consumer.

The federalization of financial management from advisors and institutions to individuals has seen higher levels of financial literacy and the ability to customize their own cash management. With the advent of digitalization, these personal finance solutions will be offered on smartphones. Therefore, it is now possible to make informed financial decisions in real time.

While some banks have begun developing their own personal financial management software, many are offering products to FinTech start-ups, tech service providers and smart device makers.

Some of the key factors in how FinTech is changing personal finances

1. Payments: Credit / debit cards have been around for quite some time, but digitization of payments with the introduction of personalized financial apps such as mobile wallets, UPIs and cardless barcode scanners is smartly intertwined with POS. I am. Technology has made payments one of the most innovative of all Fin-tech products. An integrated and innovative ecosystem that provides consumers and merchants with supple, easy-to-use, universal compatibility, the most appropriate payment mechanisms, and highly secure solutions is part of personal financial management. Is becoming.

2. Marketplace Lending: Marketplace lending, commonly known as alternative lending, refers to an unconventional mode of data analysis to establish consumer confidence in a loan. The online lending platform is not an axiom of the fintech sector, it promotes intelligent data collection and analysis, facilitating extended decision making based on information about the creditworthiness of borrowers, and improving the customer experience while time. And significantly reduce costs. Agility in delivering a solution.

3. Insurance Technology: Financial technology is driving the growth of the insurance segment by reducing risk, cost and time and building a robust, efficient and short insurance value chain. By using AI, data analytics, and blockchain management for risk assessment, claim management, and sales, the insurance sector is especially in the areas of claim verification, claim settlement, background checks, KYC, and faster onboarding and improvement. It is undergoing a major transformation. Consumer experience.

4. Wealth management: The rise of robo-advisors and the proliferation of AI tools have changed the way financial advisors interact and serve clients. Wealth management is an important strength that was once considered a privilege of a few intelligent bunkers and is transforming globally with a unique hybrid automation approach that combines robot advisory with services based on human intelligence. .. Traditionally, the personal finance sector has been known for its strict regulatory framework, in-depth documentation, and long, often cumbersome processes. With the advent of the IT revolution, the FinTech segment will provide alternatives for both individuals and businesses to improve the consumer experience, simplify processes and make financial transactions between platforms a faster and more efficient form. Did.

The author of this article is Sumana Iyengar, CEO and co-founder of Goavega Software India Pvt Ltd.

