NieR: Automata Creator is making a new game at Square Enix. The NieR replica remake also looks great





Yoko Taro, a well-known creator and acclaimed current article in the NieR series, NieR: Automata, is working on a new game with Square Enix.

(Photo: Square Enix)

According to an IGN report, the spirit behind NieR: Automata has confirmed that he is the current creative director of the new title. According to Taro himself, it’s a very rare game where you don’t know how to sell or explain it. The confirmation was made during a live stream that included NieR Replicant Ver 1.22, a remake of the original NIER released for PS3 in 2010.

Silicon Era also reported that Taro was also announced to be working with renowned game designer Yosuke Saito, who is the producer of unreleased titles. Both seem very excited to share more information about the game, and Saito even says the game will be a complete hit.

Read also: “NieR Replicant” Update Leak: DLC “4YoRHa” Debuts Free Weapons and Costumes Prior to PS4, Xbox One Release

What is a game?

The game hasn’t been technically announced yet, so there’s no information about it other than what Taro said about the project. According to a GameRant report, Saito and Taro claim that the game “feels nostalgic and fresh.” Also, since it is a “download-only” game with an indie-style arrangement, it does not seem to be physically released.

As Taro argues, games are download-only, so they can mean almost anything in this era. He could mean that the game is only available on mobile or only on consoles of the current generation. However, given Taro’s track record in NieR: Automata and other projects, the game can be expected to be very weird and also very fun to play.

(Photo: NieR: Automata official website)

Also read:’NieR: Automata’ Final Secret Cheat Code allows you to defeat the first boss and skip the game

Riding Everything in NieR: Replicant Remake

In addition to the new project between Taro and Saito, Square Enix is ​​NieR Replicant Ver. We are also putting a lot of effort into the next release of. 1.22 (1.22474487139 for Stickler) scheduled to be released on April 23 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Recently, the official PlayStation blog introduced a new gameplay featuring a fierce 2 to 1 boss battle with improved mechanics.

(Photo: NieR official website)

The original game, called NIER, was praised for its fresh, surprisingly fast-paced story and music. But ver. 1.22, these two aren’t the only ones back to please the old fans of the series. New fans will be able to experience the upgraded combat system. This allows players to fight different enemy shades and huge giant bosses. The PlayStation blog reveals that combat is more sophisticated, fluid and cleaner than ever to provide an experience similar to NieR: Automata.

Hoping to follow up on NieR: Automata’s commercial success, Square Enix is ​​taking advantage of the cult hit status of the original game in Japan in a remake. Apart from the gameplay demo, Square Enix also uses traditional ads like the 15-second commercial just released in Japan. The first preview of the game looks positive, but the overall reception isn’t yet seen on the release date.

