Innovation and growth opportunities in medical packaging solutions, digital health, advanced implantable, and diagnostic solutions





TipRanks

Raymond James: Two Chip Giants to Buy Now (and One to Avoid)

Semiconductors are one of the essential industries in the modern world, enabling Internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even thermostats that control air conditioning, many of the things we depend on or take for granted. I am. Wisely, it doesn’t use semiconductor chips. The global semiconductor chip market was valued at more than $ 513 billion in 2019, and the chip sector rose to $ 726 billion in 2020, despite the worst possible pandemic. It is estimated that 2.5 billion people own at least one smartphone. This is one-third of the world’s population and is sufficient to ensure that demand for semiconductor chips will never loosen. And against that background, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso sees the two chip giants ready to make a profit this year, but investors should avoid them. Let’s take a closer look. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AMD, the first and most popular chip stock, is consistently ranked among the top 20 largest chip makers in terms of global sales. The company ranked 15th last year with total sales of $ 9.76 billion. Its top line has increased by 45% since 2019, when AMD was ranked 18th. AMD’s position in the industry is based on high-quality products such as microprocessors, motherboard chipsets, and graphics processors. AMD’s Ryzen Mobile 4000 chip was the first 7nm x86 processor on the market. Chip companies showed a solid second half in 2020, with third-quarter and fourth-quarter earnings recovering rapidly from the first-half decline, above 2019 levels. Fourth-quarter earnings surged from 32 cents per share in the third quarter to $ 1.45 per share. Overall revenue in 2020 was $ 2.06, compared to 30 cents in 2019. The strong second half boosted full-year revenue to the company’s record due to growing demand in the PC, gaming and data center markets. AMD’s outlook attracted Raymond James Chris Caso. Raymond James Chris Caso compares the company to its competitor Intel. I’ve been involved with AMD using pullbacks since the beginning of the year. AMD believes it has a lasting technical advantage over Intel and expects it to be a long-term winner. We believe the stock pullback was driven by Intel’s improved sentiment to solve manufacturing challenges and reverse AMD’s success. A five-star analyst said, “Because Intel is working on internal manufacturing, we believe it is unlikely that Intel will regain the transistor’s dominance over AMD, and the current roadmap is at least until 2024. AMD / TSMC Benefits. In the meantime, we believe the number of streets is too low for both servers and consoles, the 2022EPS estimate for the base case is 12% faster than the streets, and the upside case is around $ 3.00. “In line with this outlook, Caso has launched AMD coverage and has set an Outperform (ie Buy) rating, and a $ 100 price target suggesting a potential 23% increase over the year. (Click here to see Casos achievements) Raymond James view is not a bullish anomaly; AMD has 13 positive reviews on the record. These are partially balanced by 5 holds and 1 cell, and the analyst’s consensus rating is a medium purchase. Approximately 29% hs in the next 12 months. (See TipRanks AMD Equity Analysis) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next, Nvidia is one of the giants in the chip industry. Like AMD, Nvidia is slowly rising in the rankings. In terms of total sales, the company was ranked 10th in 2019 and 8th in 2020. Last year, Nvidias sales exceeded $ 16 billion, up 53% year-over-year. Nvidia has succeeded in combining memory chips, which boast a strong market in the data center segment, with graphic processors, which are popular with both hardcore gamers and professional graphic designers. The most recent quarter, the fourth quarter of 2021, ended December 31, with Nvidia reporting $ 5 billion in revenue, company records, and 61% year-over-year profit. EPS rose 51% from $ 1.53 in the previous quarter to $ 2.31 in current print. Year-round numbers were strong. The top line of $ 16.68 billion was a record high and EPS was $ 6.90, up 53% from the previous year. The company’s management pointed out the strength of the data center segment, but also pointed out that Nvidia’s AI business is growing. The company accounts for 5% to 10% of total vehicle sales in the self-driving car niche market, more than half of which is related to AI. Raymond James Chris Caso also points out this in his report, which upgraded his stance on NVDA. We’ve been positive about NVDA for a while, so our call isn’t that new. Our call is rather intended to express our beliefs in both the short and long term. In the short term, NVDA’s results are believed to be more dependent on supply than demand, given the widespread shortage, and we expect supply to increase over the years. Our long-term belief is driven by the fact that NVDA has more shots in our press than anyone else, and with its success in AI, hyperscale and enterprise computing. Caso said he won permanent seats in both. Caso raises his stance from outperform to strong by and sets a price target of $ 750. At current levels, this shows that there is room for a 17% increase over the year. NVDA’s strong rise in stock prices (115%) over the last 12 months has brought stock prices closer to the average price target. The stock is priced at $ 614.47, with an average target of $ 670.20, suggesting room for 9% growth. Nevertheless, the stock holds a strong buy consensus rating based on the 22 buys and 4 holds given in the last few weeks. (See TipRanks NVDA Stock Analysis) Intel Corporation (INTC) The third hottest stock, Intel, is what Raymond James is telling you to avoid. This may seem counterintuitive. Intel is the world’s largest semiconductor chip maker by revenue, with annual revenue of over $ 77 billion last year and a leading position in the market of over $ 720 billion. So why does Caso call attention here? Intel’s share price has recently risen from optimism that new leadership from a highly capable new CEO can turn manufacturing problems around and return to previous dominance. Underperform assessments are pursued by Intel in terms of capital investment, loss of market share, and changing data center conditions that reduce industry reliance, as well as the risk of Intel failing to meet its goals. It also reflects the pain that can be endured. “In addition, we are concerned that the demand in the PC market, on which Intel continues to rely heavily, has been significantly accelerated due to the pandemic, and unfortunately expects a final average return. “. It happens just as Intel needs to increase its investment. As mentioned earlier, Caso rates INTC as underperform (ie sell) and has not set a price target. Overall, the market’s current view of INTC is mixed bags, showing uncertainty about its outlook. The stock has a hold analyst consensus rating based on 12 buys, 10 holds, and 8 sells. Meanwhile, the $ 67.68 price target suggests a modest rise of close to 6%. (See TipRanks INTC Stock Analysis) Visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights to find great tip ideas for stocks that trade with attractive valuations. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

