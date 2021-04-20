Android 12 Leak: An unused app to hibernate and free storage in a Device Offloading app like iOS?





The Android 12 leak reveals what Google’s new operating system will look like, showing various features that improve the user experience, especially by freeing up space. The ability to hibernate unused applications is fairly new to Android, but has already been observed on iOS.

(Photo: Youtube / Android Central) Google Android 12

The Android 12 release date remains “TBA” (to be announced), but there is no doubt that all users of Google’s Android platform will see this 2021 release date. Sign-up for the public beta trial version started already in February last year, and people have already received downloads to experience the software.

There are already various leaks that were released to the public before the release of Android 12, which clearly shows what Google’s future mobile platform software will look like. One of the most important and useful features is this new leak to promote smartphone well-being, which can affect performance and usage.

Android 12 leak: hibernate unused applications for storage

(Photo: CALMDOWN via Twitter @TiruHilarylee)

Most devices have large amounts of storage with Android smartphones, most of which offer extensible storage capabilities, but Google aims to change that with the release of this new feature. .. Recently, most Android devices have also moved to internal storage and SD card cannot be added to the current status.

According to a recent discovery by XDA Developer, Android 12 adds new features to its software, giving the device the ability to hibernate them by selecting from a pool of installed applications. The hibernate process is to free up storage on your device while keeping the app and its data on your smartphone.

(Photo: Google)

Instead of the large amount of storage the application uses in the smartphone, the application retains only part of it until the user decides to use it again to wake up from sleep. However, when you take it out of hibernation, some application developers may need to make additional adjustments, configurations, and downloads.

Android 12 is similar to iOS offload app

(Photo: Photo by Torsten Dettlaff of Pexels) Offload the application from iOS Downloads and Builds.

Android 12 may just have added this feature now, but it’s an important feature for Apple’s iOS users, who are known to have internal storage from day one. Offloading of applications installed on the iPhone has been done since iOS 11 released last year in 2017, which was beneficial for limited storage.

This was a nice feature, especially for those who don’t want to lose their application. Rather, it sets the application aside and returns storage to the user for the time being or until it is reused. This feature will continue to be available on iOS 14 and can be switched automatically in your phone settings.

Android 12 can bring significant improvements and storage flexibility to users when they hibernate the app until it needs to be used by the user.

