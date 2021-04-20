5 Reasons Financial Services Companies Should Choose Google Cloud Platform





Historically, financial services organizations have been hesitant to move to the cloud, primarily due to security and compliance concerns. However, changing consumer expectations and the COVID-19 pandemic have forced financial services companies to fundamentally rethink their business models. Many financial institutions that were previously embarrassed by the cloud now have the opportunity to innovate with access to cutting-edge technologies such as scalability, cost savings, security and compliance, and big data analytics. Recognized and became a cloud champion. Machine learning.

Financial services organizations around the world are choosing Google Cloud Platform to transform their business operations, ensure operational resiliency, and thrive in the post-digital pandemic economy. There are several reasons here.

1. Data warehouse modernization and large-scale smart analysis

Financial services organizations process and store vast amounts of data, including structured customer data, other information collected directly, and unstructured data mined from the Internet and other sources. More data means better insights, but much of this data is obsolete due to the complexity of managing traditional data warehouses. Organizations spend about 85% of their time on systems engineering tasks and only 15% on analyzing and deriving insights from their data. 1 Moreover, these solutions cannot be scaled properly.

Google’s serverless, scalable data warehousing solution, BigQuery, automates system engineering tasks, provides a simplified user interface, frees organizations from time-consuming system engineering tasks, and time to work with data. To increase. Because BigQuery is completely software-based, it requires no prior hardware provisioning or management and is automatically scaled to maximize query performance. IT managers do not have to provision computing resources, and data analysts can query without worrying about the underlying infrastructure.

BigQuery leverages a distributed computing model, so complex queries are processed using multiple servers in parallel. BigQuery has multiple data centers, each with hundreds of thousands of cores, tens of petabytes of storage capacity, and terabytes of network bandwidth at your disposal, allowing you to analyze petabyte-sized datasets at super-fast speeds. I will.

Organizations migrating to BigQuery can reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 41% to 52%. 2

2. Support for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

According to the Flexeras 2021 State of the Cloud Report, 92% of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy and 80% have a hybrid cloud strategy. Financial services companies often prefer a hybrid environment because compliance obligations require them to host specific workloads on-premises. ..

With Anthos, a 100% software-based approach for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enterprises can migrate and modernize at their own pace while enjoying a consistent development and operational experience in both cloud and on-premises environments. Can be done. In addition to supporting on-premises workloads, Anthos is also integrated with AWS, and Azure is coming soon.

The perfect solution for financial services companies with complex compliance requirements and a highly distributed IT environment, Anthos manages the enterprise, runs the right workloads in the right cloud at the right time, and one focus. Allows you to manage your entire data environment through your dashboard.

In addition, Google Cloud customers can use Dedicated Interconnect and Partner Interconnect to choose from a variety of hybrid connectivity options to suit their location, budget, and bandwidth requirements between their on-premises data center and the cloud.

3. Unmatched cyber security

Google’s global technology infrastructure is designed to deliver everything from Google’s data centers to operational processes. For example, Google is one of the largest hardware makers in the world 4, but it doesn’t sell servers. These are built for internal use only, giving Google full control over the build process.

GCP not only encrypts all data in transit between platforms, customers, and data centers, but also encrypts all data stored by the GCP service by default. In addition, GCP allows developers to encrypt cloud applications at the application layer for the highest levels of data security.

Google Cloud never accesses your customer data unless it is absolutely necessary to meet your contractual obligations, such as when resolving a technical or security issue. GCP’s internal technical controls require that all employees who access your customer’s content provide valid business legitimacy, and Google conducts regular audits to ensure that these access controls are adhered to. And confirm that it has.

4. Powerful yet user-friendly AI and machine learning tools

Google Cloud offers a variety of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools designed for developers, analysts, and other users with no data science background. For example, BigQuery ML allows data analysts to build and deploy advanced custom ML models using only basic SQL. These models can be further refined depending on location and other variables desired by analysts by leveraging Google’s extensive library of public datasets, including weather information, COVID-19 tracking, and more. ..

Another example is LendingDoc AI, which is part of the Google Clouds Document AI tool built for the mortgage industry to analyze and extract insights from business documents. LendingDoc AI automates regular mortgage document reviews, reduces processing time, streamlines data capture, and ensures compliance with regulatory obligations. Borrowers gain a faster and smoother loan application experience, while lenders can spend less time on administrative tasks, drive business and add value.

5. Mission-critical customer support service

In the financial services industry, a minute of downtime can mean a loss of millions of dollars in revenue. Even a single incident can have serious consequences. For these highly demanding environments, Google Cloud offers Mission Critical Services (MCS). This is a unique consulting service available to GCP Premium Support customers.

More than premium support is available to MCS customers. Google has partnered across the cloud journey, leveraging the techniques developed and refined by Google’s Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team over the last 20 years and used by Google Cloud to support its own infrastructure. is.

Google’s top engineers are familiar with MCS customer workloads and can monitor, prevent, and mitigate system incidents 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In contrast to Google’s premium support, which guarantees a response within 15 minutes, MCS customers get a response time of 5 minutes. During this time, Google will set up a battlefield with engineers who can leverage your knowledge of your data environment to make quick diagnoses. Solve the problem.

