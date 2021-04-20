Grand Forks Growth Fund is considering a loan program for emerging technology companies





The program, called the Accelerate Loan Program, is based on the state’s Innovation Technology Loan Fund and serves as a way to capitalize companies that diversify the state’s economy beyond oil and agriculture. Loans that may be granted through the Accelerate program carry a higher level of risk than loans generated through the city or other economic development programs run by the Jobs Development Authority.

Loans generated through the Accelerate program do not require a personal guarantee on the part of the applicant. Jonathan Horus, a member of the Growth Fund Commission and a local businessman, said he had never been in business without a guarantee. Keith Lund, president and CEO of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, who worked with city officials to devise the program, said startups are not in a position to provide guarantees. He added that if the program needed it, it might move a new business to another area to seek capital.

Lund said we are actively working on this program. We are betting on entrepreneurs to convey the message that they are establishing themselves as creditors, supporting the creation of you and your business, and the expansion and growth of your business.

Currently, the proposed program requires a lien on the assets of a start-up company. Loan terms include up to $ 250,000 for 5 years and no interest or payment for 3 years. For the remaining two years, a 2% interest rate will be applied and balloon payments will be made at the end of the period, strictly reflecting the state’s LIFT program.

At a meeting on Monday, Growth Fund members discussed how much of their JDA portfolio should be committed to the program, but apparently reached a consensus that $ 1 million was sufficient early in the program. If the committee receives four or more applications, the program may be reassessed and additional funding may be allocated. The Accelerate program will be discussed again at the Jobs Development Authority meeting next month, but the members of the committee funding the details and personal guarantees appeared to be supportive.

Amy Whitney, a member of the Growth Fund Committee and director of the UNDs Center for Innovation, thinks this is necessary and addresses many concerns about startup capitalization.

In other Growth Fund news, committee members said:

Approved a $ 148,000 loan to ORDA, a manufacturer of components for street sweepers based in Grand Forks. The company is growing and needs to build a new building in the industrial park. This loan is used to buy interest on another loan from First State Bank. The cost of this project is estimated at $ 1.45 million. Chairman Brett Weber said Grand Forks was fortunate to be able to do business in the area, and its principal, Millek Bitinsky, responded kindly.

According to Vidinsky, we are fortunate because it is a very comfortable place to work and a very good environment. I’m really happy

We provided a $ 200,000 C-RUN loan to manufacturer Paragon Pros to acquire steel, which was tightly supplied during the pandemic. C-RUN is a city revolving loan program to address the business challenges of a pandemic. Paragon Pros is a metal products manufacturer. The loan allows the company to keep enough steel on hand until the supply chain loosens and prices fall.

HB Sound and Light Inc to buy a mobile stage for outdoor events and speakers and amplifiers for that stage. Granted another C-RUN loan of $ 150,000. The company has been affected by a pandemic as most live events have been canceled, and has recently focused on installing audio, video, security and streaming equipment. The interest rate on the C-RUN loan is 1% and the payment will be postponed for 12 years. Loan conditions vary depending on the amount of borrowing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos