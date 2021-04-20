“Super Mario 64 Plus” is an unofficial PC port with 60 FPS and Permades mode.





Super Mario 64 is a classic, but if Mario really wanted to die in the game, your wish will soon come true.

A fan-made PC port called Super Mario 64 Plus appeared earlier this month and has recorded 30,000 downloads since then, demonstrating that there is a huge market for killing Mario altogether. However, the SM64 + adds not only the Permades option, but also the ability to continue the level even after grabbing a star, along with bug fixes, improved cameras, and quality of life changes such as 60FPS added by interpolation. There is also. How many times have you been kicked out of the level when trying to reach the goal because you accidentally grabbed 100 coins? Probably not so many, but still! Life change.

If you want to recreate Mario’s failed vision 35 years after the world’s most famous plumber, edit the mode that seems to reduce the game to flat color, what’s called “Daredevil Mode”, and the drawing distance. There is also a function. No health insurance. If you think you can improve Nintendo’s 90’s art, texture pack mods are also supported.

And before getting into the screaming comments about the removal of the DMCA, the port creators are convinced that Nintendo is less interested in removing the threat to sales. Super Mario 64, the official Mario game on PC, is not a direct threat. perhaps.

If you want to play Mario games on your Microsoft PC PlayStation controller, you can download it here. You are a maniac.

Does Super Mario 64 Plus answer the questions I’ve always had about Mario’s first 3D outing? Please give it a try and let us know in the comments!

