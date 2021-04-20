Halo Master Chief Collection Dataminers[ボットの追加]Find the button





Halo: A data miner digging into a recent update to the Master Chief Collection may have discovered a button to add a potential bot embedded in a file.

The data miner may have recently come across an add button for a bot embedded deep inside a file in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. For the Xbox Series X / S at the end of last year, this compilation was significantly strengthened and is now one of the most prominent installments while the fan base is waiting for Halo Infinite to launch.

Halo: The original version of The Master Chief Collection was released for the Xbox One in 2014 and included four titles from the series that first debuted on two previous consoles in the Microsoft series. It was further updated when it was finally introduced to the PC in 2019, and even when it was introduced to the console generation as of last year. The collection will continue to be updated as developer 343 Industries currently supports titles for the sixth season. One of these recent updates seems to include potentially interesting features that haven’t been added to the game yet, but the method may change. If the Master Chief Collection is implemented, people will play it.

Twitter user Rejected Shotgun posted a screenshot that looks like an add button for a bot that was first discovered by Foxie 1337. The latter Twitter user added a high-resolution version of the image to Rejected Shotgun’s tweet by sharing it. A Spartan outline is drawn next to the large plus sign, and the filename of the image is ADD_BOT.png, but it does not indicate where the expected button will appear.

There was a bit of confusion in the Twitter thread about where this image came from. However, its appearance has sparked an almost positive conversation about the potential impact of such buttons on the Master Chief collection. Other than single-player campaigns, the only Halo titles that feature bots in developer-supported multiplayer are the Halo Wars sub series titles. Mods allow players to use bots in more games under their intellectual property.Germinated for this particular discovery

Even if the image didn’t turn out to be valid, it ignited a conversation that 343 teams should hear. Adding bots to Halo Multiplayer can have a significant impact on how you play the game, especially at the local level. Halo: The Master Chief Collection could be the bot’s series Guinea Pig as a way to see if features can be implemented correctly before the launch of Halo Infinite.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on the Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: Rejected Shotgun, Foxie 1337

